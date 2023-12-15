Special report archive

Conflict in the Middle East has not thrown the world’s capital markets into the spin that bankers and issuers might have expected. Instead, they have adapted to the heightened volatility and focused on their priorities: tapping into liquidity, diversifying their investor bases and satisfying demand for AT1, tier two, covered bonds and other products.

For its third annual Australia roundtable, GlobalCapital assembled a panel of senior treasury, funding and debt capital markets executives to discuss the impact of geopolitical tensions on fundraising, alternatives to US dollar issuance, investor diversification and the future for smart contracts and digital bonds.

Roundtable participants