Special report archive

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Special Reports

Gain access to expert analysis and in-depth insights with our Special Reports. Read the latest trends in capital markets and benefit from key takeaways from roundtable discussions with industry leaders.

Markets: SSA, FIG, Covered Bonds, Corporate Bonds, SRI/Green Bonds, Syndicated Loans, LevFin, Emerging Markets, Equity, Asia, Swiss Francs

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Australian Bank Issuers Roundtable (August 2026)
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Conflict in the Middle East has not thrown the world’s capital markets into the spin that bankers and issuers might have expected. Instead, they have adapted to the heightened volatility and focused on their priorities: tapping into liquidity, diversifying their investor bases and satisfying demand for AT1, tier two, covered bonds and other products.

For its third annual Australia roundtable, GlobalCapital assembled a panel of senior treasury, funding and debt capital markets executives to discuss the impact of geopolitical tensions on fundraising, alternatives to US dollar issuance, investor diversification and the future for smart contracts and digital bonds.

Roundtable participants

Lucy Carroll, head of global funding, group treasury, Westpac
Daniel Dela Cruz, head of debt capital markets Australia and New Zealand, Crédit Agricole CIB
Leonhard Enck, head of debt origination Asia-Pacific, DZ BANK
Michael Johnson, executive, funding and liquidity, National Australia Bank
James Knight, executive director, group funding and non-traded FX, ANZ
Friedrich Luithlen, global head of debt capital markets, DZ BANK
Jonathan Ng, director, debt capital markets, Crédit Agricole
Francisco Sarmiento, executive director — head of funding, liquidity and markets, Macquarie Group
David Waller, head of funding execution, Commonwealth Bank of Australia
Moderator: Toby Fildes, chief product and strategy officer, GlobalCapital
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