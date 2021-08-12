GlobalCapital
Special report archive
2021
Mainland China's Sustainable Bond Market Gains Ground
August 12, 2021
US Securitization Report 2021
July 13, 2021
Sustainable Finance 2021
July 12, 2021
Uzbekistan 2021
July 01, 2021
Kazakhstan 2021
June 29, 2021
European securitization report 2021
June 02, 2021
Japan in the Capital Markets April 2021
April 16, 2021
The Canadian Covered Bonds Roundtable
April 15, 2021
The Crédit Agricole CIB ESG Loan Roundtable
March 30, 2021
The HSBC Asia high yield bond roundtable
February 08, 2021
2020
Review of the Year 2020
December 17, 2020
Investing in Indonesia
December 17, 2020
The LBBW Public Sector Issuers’ Roundtable
December 11, 2020
The Standard Chartered high yield bond roundtable
December 07, 2020
CEE Sovereign Issuance
October 06, 2020
Investing in Egypt
September 30, 2020
GlobalCapital Bond Awards 2020
September 30, 2020
The Vistra structured finance roundtable
September 30, 2020
GlobalCapital’s Global Derivatives Awards 2020
September 23, 2020
Japan in the Capital Markets Sep 2020
September 18, 2020
Virtual ABS Day 2 - Thursday September 17, 2020
September 17, 2020
The GlobalCapital Covered Bonds Awards 2020
September 17, 2020
Virtual ABS Day 1 - Wednesday September 16, 2020
September 16, 2020
AFME Roundtable Sep 2020
September 15, 2020
European CLO Roundtable
August 17, 2020
The Standard Chartered China high yield bond roundtable
August 15, 2020
Americas Derivatives Awards 2020
July 15, 2020
French Covered Bonds Roundtable
July 10, 2020
Germany's public sector issuers lead from the front
July 07, 2020
Securitization in the Global Marketplace
June 18, 2020
The Global Borrowers & Bond Investors Forum Virtual 2020
June 15, 2020
GlobalMarkets Special Report 2020
June 15, 2020
What's next for Asia's capital markets?
May 11, 2020
Japan in the Capital Markets May 2020
May 11, 2020
The Standard Chartered China high yield bond roundtable
May 04, 2020
ABS Vegas 2020 Day 2
February 25, 2020
ABS Vegas 2020 Day 1
February 24, 2020
The Crédit Agricole CIB covered bonds roundtable
January 21, 2020
The LBBW public sector issuers' roundtable 2019
January 13, 2020
2019
Review of the Year 2019 and Outlook 2020
December 13, 2019
Private Debt June 2019
November 26, 2019
Uzbekistan October 2019
October 25, 2019
Armenia Oct 2019
October 15, 2019
Suriname Oct 2019
October 15, 2019
Qatar report 2019
September 30, 2019
Japan in the Capital Markets September 2019
September 30, 2019
ABS East 2019 Day two
September 24, 2019
ABS East 2019 Day one
September 23, 2019
Sustainable and Responsible Capital Markets 2019
September 17, 2019
Sustainable Bond Markets Roundtable 2019
August 14, 2019
Sovereigns, Supranationals and Agencies 2019
July 30, 2019
Global ABS 2019 Day One
June 18, 2019
Global ABS 2019 Day Two
June 18, 2019
Uzbekistan 2019
May 08, 2019
Hungary 2019
May 07, 2019
Road to Sarajevo 2019
May 07, 2019
Asia Outlook 2019
March 28, 2019
Japan in the Capital Markets 2019
March 25, 2019
SFIG 2019 Day 2
February 27, 2019
SFIG 2019 Day 1
February 27, 2019
2018
TD Securities Risk-Free Rates Roundtable
December 21, 2018
The Annual LBBW Euro SSA Roundtable
December 21, 2018
Review of the Year 2018 and Outlook 2019
December 19, 2018
Securitization 10 Years On
December 19, 2018
Qatar Report 2018
October 10, 2018
The rise of China's capital markets
October 07, 2018
The TD Securities Non-Euro Covered Bond Market Roundtable
October 02, 2018
EIB Update
September 30, 2018
Japan in the Capital Markets Sept 2018
September 30, 2018
ABS Miami Day Two
September 25, 2018
ABS Miami Day One
September 24, 2018
Bank Capital 2018
August 31, 2018
Sustainable and Responsible Capital Markets 2018
August 29, 2018
Poland in the Capital Markets 2018
June 25, 2018
Sovereigns, Supranationals and Agencies 2018
June 19, 2018
UK Debt Management Office Roundtable Debate 2018
June 18, 2018
IMN NEWS Barcelona Daily Edition, Thursday June 7, 2018
June 07, 2018
IMN NEWS Barcelona Daily Edition, Wednesday June 6, 2018
June 06, 2018
Japan in the Capital Markets 2018
May 07, 2018
Private Debt Markets 2018
May 03, 2018
Crédit Agricole CIB Covered Bond Investors’ Roundtable 2018
March 20, 2018
GlobalCapital Asia: 30 Years in the Capital Markets
March 12, 2018
Italy in the Capital Markets 2018
February 09, 2018
Review of the Year 2017 and Outlook 2018
January 05, 2018
2017
Suriname 2017
October 12, 2017
Borrowers Report 2017
October 09, 2017
Sustainable and Responsible Capital Markets 2017
September 29, 2017
Japan in the Global Capital Markets 2017
September 29, 2017
EIB Update
September 28, 2017
Malaysia Infrastructure and Sustainable Financing Roundtable 2017
September 27, 2017
China High Yield Roundtable
August 04, 2017
GlobalRMB Quarterly Review, Q2 2017
July 17, 2017
30 Years of Covering Global Capital Markets
June 19, 2017
Securitization in the Global Marketplace 2017
June 02, 2017
Ireland after Brexit
May 31, 2017
Indonesian Debt Capital Markets Roundtable
May 30, 2017
Crédit Agricole CIB Covered Bond Investors’ Roundtable
May 30, 2017
GCC Credit Roundtable
May 01, 2017
GlobalRMB Quarterly Review, Q1 2017
April 10, 2017
Asiamoney April 2017
April 05, 2017
Private Debt Markets 2017
March 29, 2017
Japan in the Capital Markets 2017
March 29, 2017
Romania in the Capital Markets 2017
January 17, 2017
GlobalRMB Quarterly Review, Q4 2016
January 17, 2017
2016
Review of the Year 2016 and Outlook 2017
January 01, 2017
Asiamoney December 2016
December 14, 2016
Argentina in the Capital Markets 2016
November 07, 2016
GlobalRMB Quarterly Review, Q3 2016
October 11, 2016
Borrowers 2016
October 10, 2016
China Green Finance Roundtable 2016
September 30, 2016
Vietnam Country Report 2016
September 30, 2016
Bank Capital 2016
September 30, 2016
Pakistan Country Report 2016
September 30, 2016
Poland in the International Capital Markets 2016
September 30, 2016
Cyprus in the Capital Markets 2016
September 30, 2016
Japan in the Capital Markets 2016
September 30, 2016
Sustainable and Responsible Capital Markets 2016
September 30, 2016
Asiamoney September 2016
September 28, 2016
Asiamoney July/August 2016
August 23, 2016
GlobalRMB Quarterly Review, Q2 2016
July 26, 2016
Accessing Capital 2016
June 20, 2016
SSA Report 2016
June 20, 2016
Hungary in the Capital Markets 2016
May 31, 2016
Turkey in the Capital Markets 2016
May 31, 2016
Asiamoney May 2016
May 30, 2016
India in the Global Marketplace 2016
March 31, 2016
Japanese Issuers in the Global Debt Capital Markets 2016
March 31, 2016
UK in the Global Marketplace 2016
March 23, 2016
Asiamoney March 2016
March 20, 2016
The Middle East in the Capital Markets
March 04, 2016
Italy in the Global Marketplace 2016
January 07, 2016
South Africa in the Global Marketplace
January 07, 2016
Review of the Year 2015 and Outlook 2016
January 04, 2016
2015
Private Debt Markets
December 22, 2015
GlobalCapital Asia-Asiamoney Review of the Year 2015 and Outlook 2016
December 15, 2015
One Belt, One Road: The Future for Infrastructure and Sustainable Financing
November 30, 2015
Financing Financial Institutions 2015
November 05, 2015
Sustainable and Responsible Capital Markets 2015
October 01, 2015
Japan in the Capital Markets 2015
October 01, 2015
Asiamoney September 2015
September 24, 2015
Asiamoney August 2015
August 21, 2015
Indonesia in the Global Marketplace
July 27, 2015
Mexico in the GlobalMarketplace
July 20, 2015
Bank Capital
July 13, 2015
Asiamoney June 2015
June 24, 2015
Poland in the Global Marketplace 2015
June 23, 2015
Turkey in the Capital Markets
June 18, 2015
Germany in the Global Marketplace 2015
May 29, 2015
Living with a covered bond shortage and the big QE squeeze: a buyside perspective
May 01, 2015
Egypt in the Global Marketplace 2015
April 29, 2015
Asiamoney April 2015
April 27, 2015
Japanese Issuers in the Global Debt Capital Markets
April 24, 2015
Financing Sovereigns, Supranationals and Agencies 2015
April 02, 2015
Asiamoney February 2015
February 24, 2015
Review of the Year 2014 and Outlook 2015
January 14, 2015
The derivatives portfolio clean-up
January 09, 2015
2014 H2
GlobalCapital Asia-Asiamoney Review of the Year 2014 and Outlook 2015
December 14, 2014
Financing Disruptive Technologies
November 28, 2014
Sustainable and Responsible Capital Markets 2014
October 06, 2014
Financing Financial Institutions
October 03, 2014
Covered bonds: surviving the supply drought
October 03, 2014
Iceland in the capital markets
October 03, 2014
Global Sukuk
October 03, 2014
Japan in the Capital Markets 2014
September 30, 2014
OIS Roundtable
September 29, 2014
Cutting Edge Capital Markets
September 29, 2014
Securitization Roundtable 2014
September 26, 2014
SEFs in the new marketplace
July 15, 2014
Financing Corporates
July 02, 2014
2014 H1
Ireland in the Capital Markets
June 20, 2014
Evolution of Bank Capital
June 20, 2014
GlobalCapital Bond Awards 2014
May 29, 2014
GlobalCapital Bond Awards 2014
May 29, 2014
Belgium in the Global Capital Markets
May 20, 2014
Poland in the Global Marketplace
May 12, 2014
Greece in the Global Marketplace
May 01, 2014
The CBOE Risk Management Conference Report
April 28, 2014
France in the Global Marketplace
April 09, 2014
Germany in the Global Marketplace
April 04, 2014
Financing Sovereigns, Supranationals and Agencies
April 04, 2014
Japan in the Capital Markets
April 01, 2014
Turkey in the Capital Markets
February 19, 2014
Italy in the Global Marketplace
February 05, 2014
2013 H2
Review of the year 2013 and outlook 2014
January 01, 2014
Global Local Debt Markets
September 27, 2013
Automotive Industry Issuers Roundtable
September 27, 2013
Indonesia in the Capital Markets
September 27, 2013
Credit Agricole CIB Covered Bond Investors Roundtable
September 27, 2013
UK Capital Markets
September 26, 2013
Financing Financial Institutions 2013
September 26, 2013
The Dutch ABS Investor Roundtable 2013
September 26, 2013
Sustainable and Responsible Capital Markets
September 24, 2013
Borrowers 2013
September 20, 2013
Australia in the Capital Markets
September 03, 2013
Canada in the Global Marketplace
September 01, 2013
2013 H1
Russia in the Capital Markets
July 01, 2013
Ireland in the Capital Markets 2013
June 28, 2013
Accessing Capital 2013
June 27, 2013
The Future of Bank Capital
June 25, 2013
SSA Borrowers in the US Dollar Market
June 24, 2013
Japan New horizons
June 24, 2013
Global Securitization
June 24, 2013
Germany in the Global Marketplace 2013
April 26, 2013
Covered Bonds 2013
March 25, 2013
Financing Sovereigns, supranationals and agencies 2013
March 22, 2013
Japan in the Capital Markets March 2013
March 15, 2013
France in the Capital Markets
February 21, 2013
CEE Roundtable
February 18, 2013
Review of the Year 2012 and Outlook 2013
January 04, 2013
2012
India in the Capital Markets
October 05, 2012
Financing Financial Institutions 2012
October 05, 2012
RBC Capital Markets Canadian Public Sector Borrowers Roundtable
September 28, 2012
Promoting growth and stabilising Europe the euro A discussion with EIB EFSF and European Commision
September 28, 2012
The Russian Rouble Bond Market Roundtable
September 28, 2012
Japan in the Capital Markets 2012
September 28, 2012
Borrowers 2012
September 28, 2012
Covered bonds a buy-side perspective of the sovereign crisis
September 26, 2012
The DZ BANK Roundtable Schuldscheine a product for all seasons
September 03, 2012
Australia In The Capital Markets
August 03, 2012
Financing Corporates Adapting to New Constraints on Capital
July 06, 2012
The Netherlands in the Capital Markets
July 05, 2012
Japan Ministry of Finance Roundtable
July 05, 2012
Offshore RMB Bonds A Maturing Global Market
June 19, 2012
Accessing Capital 2012
June 18, 2012
The Lloyds Bank Roundtable Adapting to the New Financial Landscape
June 15, 2012
Switzerland in the Capital Markets 2012
June 06, 2012
25 Years of EuroWeek
June 01, 2012
Spain in the Capital Markets 2012
May 25, 2012
Financing supranationals and agencies Adapting to the new investor landscape
April 05, 2012
Accessing the Japanese Investor Base
April 05, 2012
Covered Bonds 2012
March 16, 2012
EuroWeekAsia Review 2011 - 2012 Outlook
February 24, 2012
Review of the Year 2011 and Outlook 2012
January 20, 2012
2011
Financing Sovereigns 20112012 In search of solutions at a time of crisis
December 16, 2011
Germany in the Capital Markets
November 25, 2011
Financing Financial Institutions Funding solutions in a volatile world
September 28, 2011
The Daiwa European Supranationals Roundtable 2011
September 27, 2011
Borrowers 2011
September 27, 2011
The Lloyds Bank Corporate Markets Roundtable The Debt Conundrum for Borrowers
September 27, 2011
Spain in the Capital Markets
September 16, 2011
Companies banks and the markets a new relationship
September 16, 2011
Covered bonds in challenging times the buy-side perspective
September 16, 2011
Asian High Yield Handbook
July 22, 2011
UK DMO Roundtable 2011
July 18, 2011
The DZ Bank Roundtable The value of regional distribution
July 17, 2011
Financing Corporates Analysing Funding Needs and Solutions
July 12, 2011
Offshore RMB Bonds A new global market
July 11, 2011
Accessing Capital 2011
July 10, 2011
The Dutch ABS Roundtable
July 06, 2011
The Rabobank FIG Investor Roundtable
June 29, 2011
Structured Finance Report June 2011
June 10, 2011
CEEMEA Financing 2011 - Analysing Funding Needs and Solutions of Key Growth Market
June 03, 2011
Basel III Strategic Implications for Bond Issuers and Regulatory Capital
April 28, 2011
Financing Supranationals and Agencies 2011
April 01, 2011
Covered Bonds 2011
March 28, 2011
The European Investment Grade Syndicated Loans Roundtable
March 25, 2011
The Italian Corporate Bonds Roundtable
March 11, 2011
Japans State Agencies in the International Bond Markets
February 25, 2011
Asian Review of the Year 2010 and Outlook 2011
February 14, 2011
Review of the Year 2010 and Outlook 2011
January 28, 2011
Financing Sovereigns 20102011
January 12, 2011
2010
Japanese RMBS Market Handbook
December 07, 2010
Canada in the Capital Markets 2010
October 01, 2010
CEE Capital Markets Handbook
October 01, 2010
Spain in the Capital Markets 2010
September 24, 2010
The US Dollar Covered Bonds Roundtable 2010
September 24, 2010
Borrowers 2010
September 24, 2010
Nordic Covered Bonds Roundtable 2010
September 10, 2010
The DZ Bank Roundtable The European Rescue Package
September 03, 2010
The European Securitisation Roundtable July 2010
August 09, 2010
UK DMO Roundtable 2010
July 09, 2010
Japan Ministry of Finance Roundtable
July 05, 2010
The EuroWeekRabobank Dutch ABS Roundtable
June 21, 2010
Structured Finance Report June 2010
June 11, 2010
Bond Dinner Awards
May 21, 2010
Financing supranationals and agencies analysing funding needs and solutions
May 18, 2010
The European Syndicated Loans Roundtable 2010
May 17, 2010
The DZ BANK Roundtable Registered Bonds funding solutions designed in Germany
April 30, 2010
Covered Bonds 2010
March 19, 2010
The Financial Institutions Roundtable 2010
March 19, 2010
Asian Review of the Year 2009 and Outlook 2010
February 01, 2010
Review of the Year 2009 Outlook 2010
January 15, 2010
