European securitization report 2021
Main
CMBS market looks to life after Covid
Navigating rising levels of corporate distress
Specialist lenders eye bright future after surviving Covid test
Vienna Stock Exchange looks to the future
The quest for sustainable CLOs — and standards
Securitization props up SMEs but ‘quick fix’ worries market
EQ Credit Services seizes market opportunity
European ABS market – signs of recovery, growth and evolution
European Securitization Awards Winners 2021
ABS market speaks its mind
Private Securitization Deal of the Year — Project Boquerón
Secondary ABS/RMBS Trading House of the Year — BNP Paribas
CLO Investor of the Year — Junior/Mezz — Ardesia (ISP Group)
ABS Issuer of the Year — Santander Consumer Bank AG, ABS Deal of the Year — SC Germany Consumer 2020-1
Securitization Equity Investor of the Year – M&G
Securitization Rating Agency of the Year — Moody’s Investors Service
RMBS Deal of the Year — Harmony French Home Loans 2020-1, CMBS Deal of the Year — River Green Finance 2020
Servicer of the Year (NPLs) — Prelios
Securitization Trustee of the Year — Citi
Overall Deal of the Year — Economic Master Issuer 2020-1
Outstanding Contribution to Securitization — Rob Ford
