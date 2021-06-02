All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2021 Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC group

European securitization report 2021

Main

CMBS market looks to life after Covid

Navigating rising levels of corporate distress

Specialist lenders eye bright future after surviving Covid test

Vienna Stock Exchange looks to the future

The quest for sustainable CLOs — and standards

Securitization props up SMEs but ‘quick fix’ worries market

EQ Credit Services seizes market opportunity

European ABS market – signs of recovery, growth and evolution

European Securitization Awards Winners 2021

ABS market speaks its mind

Private Securitization Deal of the Year — Project Boquerón

Secondary ABS/RMBS Trading House of the Year — BNP Paribas

CLO Investor of the Year — Junior/Mezz — Ardesia (ISP Group)

ABS Issuer of the Year — Santander Consumer Bank AG, ABS Deal of the Year — SC Germany Consumer 2020-1

Securitization Equity Investor of the Year – M&G

Securitization Rating Agency of the Year — Moody’s Investors Service

RMBS Deal of the Year — Harmony French Home Loans 2020-1, CMBS Deal of the Year — River Green Finance 2020

Servicer of the Year (NPLs) — Prelios

Securitization Trustee of the Year — Citi

Overall Deal of the Year — Economic Master Issuer 2020-1

Outstanding Contribution to Securitization — Rob Ford

We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree