GLOBALCAPITAL AWARDS
The most prestigious awards programme for the debt capital markets
Winners voted by the market
GLOBALCAPITAL AWARDS
The most prestigious awards programme for the debt capital markets
Winners voted by the market
For over 20 years, the GlobalCapital Awards have celebrated excellence across the international debt capital markets, recognising standout institutions, deals and individuals driving the industry forward.
Leveraging GlobalCapital's coverage of the international debt markets, our portfolio of seven prestigious awards covers all key sections, including syndicated loans, securitization (US and Europe), SSA, FIG corporate and EM bonds, covered bonds, and derivatives.
Based on independent consultations with market participants, our awards winners and nominees are chosen by the market, for the market.
Our annual awards ceremonies bring together an incredible concentration of leading names and rising stars from across the global capital markets for an evening of recognition, networking and celebration.
Your market. Your vote. Your winners.
Combining industry insight and editorial experience, GlobalCapital's Awards recognise outstanding market achievements.
GlobalCapital's Awards are designed to reflect the dynamics of their specific markets. Award categories, research processes, and judging criteria are all carefully designed to align with the current trends and nuances of each market.
The GlobalCapital Awards are unique in that the vast majority of the winners and nominees are chosen by the market, for the market. This means they reflect those considered by their industry to have stood above the rest.
To ensure the Awards represent the voice of the industry, the vast majority of GlobalCapital's award winners are nominees are chosen through surveys of market participants.
Please visit the dedicated page for each award to explore the full process, criteria, and timeline.
Nominate → shortlist → vote
We invite market participants to put forward individuals, institutions, and deals that have impressed them the most during the specific awards period.
A shortlist of nominees for each category is compiled and opened for voting.
Vote → shortlist
In some cases, the process begins directly with a market-wide vote to form the shortlist and choose the winners.
Nominate → shortlist → pitch
Uniquely, our Derivatives Awards include a live pitch, where those shortlisted are invited to pitch to tell us why they deserve to win their awards category.
Sponsoring the awards offers a unique opportunity to put your organisation at the forefront of the most prestigious celebrations in the global capital markets.
We offer tailored sponsorship opportunities designer to further elevate your organisation's positioning and visibility in front of an incredibly high quality concentration of market participants all through a brand that they know and trust. Whether you're looking to build brand awareness, connect with key decision makers, or showcase your expertise, there's a partnership tier designed to meet your goals.
Please speak with a member of our team to find out which sponsorship opportunity best suits your organisation and to request pricing.
Spotlight your organisation
Showcase your organisation to leading names across your market and cement your place among the industry's foremost players.
Elevated brand visibility
Maximise your reach with multi-channel exposure through editorial features, targeted campaigns, and branded materials before, during, and after the ceremony.
Reach your target audience
Engage directly with senior industry leaders, key decision makers and rising stars from across the market.
Demonstrate thought leadership
Align your organisation with the most prestigious awards programme for the international capital markets.
Our award ceremonies bring together the most senior professionals from across all corners of the global capital markets for an evening of networking, recognition and celebration.
The awards ceremonies provide an opportunity to honour the brightest and the best within the industry and raise a glass to the winners and nominees.
We offer three attendance packages: Platinum, Gold, and Associate, each providing with varying levels of visibility and prestige.
Please speak with a member of our team to explore which package best suits your organisation and to request pricing. Limited seats available.
Celebrate industry excellence
Join industry leaders in celebrating the outstanding achievements, innovation, and leadership shaping the capital markets.
High-level networking
Build meaningful connections with senior leaders, decision makers, and rising stars — all in one room.
Gain insight and inspiration
Learn from industry peers and discover what sets award-winning organisations and individuals apart.
Earn industry-wide recognition
Gain recognition and visibility from industry peers and clients.