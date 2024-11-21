GLOBALCAPITAL INTERNATIONAL LIMITED, a company

Sterling Covered Bond Issuers Roundtable (September 2024)

A year filled with elections encouraged UK banks to do their covered bond funding early. The election in their own country passed without incident in July but there was still much for them to consider for the rest of the year and beyond — from fresh government policy, to rising demand for mortgages, and sources of liquidity. GlobalCapital gathered senior funding officials from major UK lenders in September to discuss all of this and more.

Roundtable participants

Elena Bortolotti, managing director, global head of covered bonds and head of structured solutions EME, Barclays Corporate and Investment Bank
Tom Burgess, managing director, head of UK FIG DCM, Barclays Corporate and Investment Bank
Fiona Chan, head of principal funding and securitization, Barclays Bank UK Plc
Richard Merrett, head of secured funding, Nationwide
Ian Perrins, treasury debt capital markets manager, NatWest Group
Kate Sinclair, head of wholesale funding, TSB
Moderator: Toby Fildes, managing director, GlobalCapital