Sterling Covered Bond Issuers Roundtable (September 2024)
A year filled with elections encouraged UK banks to do their covered bond funding early. The election in their own country passed without incident in July but there was still much for them to consider for the rest of the year and beyond — from fresh government policy, to rising demand for mortgages, and sources of liquidity. GlobalCapital gathered senior funding officials from major UK lenders in September to discuss all of this and more.
Roundtable participants
|Elena Bortolotti, managing director, global head of covered bonds and head of structured solutions EME, Barclays Corporate and Investment Bank
|Tom Burgess, managing director, head of UK FIG DCM, Barclays Corporate and Investment Bank
|Fiona Chan, head of principal funding and securitization, Barclays Bank UK Plc
|Richard Merrett, head of secured funding, Nationwide
|Ian Perrins, treasury debt capital markets manager, NatWest Group
|Kate Sinclair, head of wholesale funding, TSB
|Moderator: Toby Fildes, managing director, GlobalCapital