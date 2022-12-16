Crédit Agricole CIB Digital Infrastructure Roundtable
Roundtable Participants:
Pauline Fiastre, financing director, Infravia Capital Partners
Fabrice Garus, partner, investment director, Vauban Infrastructure Partners
Steve Ledoux, partner, senior investment director, Vauban Infrastructure Partners and CEO of Vauban Infra Fibre
Gilles Lengaigne, managing partner, Infranity
David Maisant, head of leveraged & telecom finance distribution EMEA, distribution & asset rotation, Crédit Agricole CIB
Stéphanie Passet, investment director, infrastructure debt, BNP Paribas Asset Management
Thibault Rosset, global head of TMT finance, corporate & leveraged finance, Crédit Agricole CIB
Bert Schoen, senior fund manager, infrastructure finance, AXA Investment Managers
Toby Walker, head of telecom finance syndicate, Crédit Agricole CIB
Claire Landon, moderator