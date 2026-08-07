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Swiss flag and Alps
FIG
Swiss franc bond market gets busy while others holiday
September redemption cash and shortage of supply support investor demand
Diana Bui, August 07, 2026
European flag (EU), Ghadira Bay, Mellieha (il-Mellieha), Northern District, Malta Majjistral Region, Republic of Malta
FIG
FIG market eyes 'best' euro issuance, but not at all cost
The single currency stands out as the most attractive funding source while the US dollar market remains open in size
Atanas Dinov, August 06, 2026
Young boy looking through a window
Leader
Busy autumn will yield opportunities to nimble covered bond issuers
Higher than normal levels of redemptions and the prospect of pre-funding could make the rest of 2026 busy for the primary market
Luke Jeffs, August 06, 2026
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Covered Bonds
Industry weighs covered bond third-country equivalence
Luke Jeffs, August 06, 2026
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Covered Bonds
Banks may finish 2026 early to avoid French and US elections
Luke Jeffs, August 06, 2026
LMS 0-6-0 4F locomotive seen steaming from the Nuttall Park tunnel on the East Lancashire heritage railway towards Ramsbottom.
Euro covered issuance on track to beat 2025 despite slow July
Luke Jeffs, August 05, 2026
3BD2Y6A (2).png
Covered Bonds
Industry weighs covered bond third-country equivalence
Luke Jeffs, August 06, 2026
roty24-25-lbbwrt-pq-seifert-patrick.jpg
Covered Bonds
Banks may finish 2026 early to avoid French and US elections
Luke Jeffs, August 06, 2026
LMS 0-6-0 4F locomotive seen steaming from the Nuttall Park tunnel on the East Lancashire heritage railway towards Ramsbottom.
Euro covered issuance on track to beat 2025 despite slow July
Luke Jeffs, August 05, 2026

Data

Sub-sections
Sub-sections
Deal reviews

Deal reviews

Covered Bonds
GC1968 Deal cartoon RBC A$ covered FRN.jpg
RBC joins Aussie dollar revival as covered bonds reset tighter
◆ Strong local demand shows eagerness to buy Aussie covereds at new, tighter levels ◆ RBC prices in line with CIBC's reopener of dormant sector ◆ Onshore demand seen supporting issuance up to five years
Atanas Dinov, July 28, 2026
Covered Bonds
CIBC bank logo sign on a highrise glass office building downtown Toronto Ontario Canada on October 5, 2024
RBC eyes Aussie covered funding after CIBC jumbo restarts dormant sector
◆ RBC to follow compatriot CIBC with five year public deal ◆ Earlier trade 'corrected' scarce supply, achieving high oversubscription ◆ Both banks appear ahead of expected local regulatory changes to covered bond treatment
Atanas Dinov, July 27, 2026
Covered Bonds
Housing in North Solihull.
Paragon finds demand for novel sterling buy-to-let covered deal
◆ Second public sterling covered bond secured against BTL mortgages ◆ Spread gap compressed versus prime covered bond peers ◆ Small premium paid
Flynn Nicholls, July 08, 2026
Covered Bonds
Solihull town centre Carluccios italian restaurant and Cote restaurant Solihull High street Solihull West Midlands England UK GB Europe
Paragon plans industry's second public sterling buy-to-let covered
British bank picks four leads to run its second public sterling BTL mortgage covered bond
Luke Jeffs, July 07, 2026
Opinion

Opinion

Leader
Dive from Alamy 18Jun26 1000x666
Covered issuers should give central bank days a fresh look
Covered bond issuers have been reluctant to issue on the same day as a central bank announcement, but this is starting to change
Luke Jeffs, June 18, 2026
Leader
dangerous drive and speeding at night on the hairpin bend road. Slow DOWN sign
European Secured Notes needn’t rush to Brussels
The new European Secured Note market is keen to secure regulatory recognition for the new product but there are advantages to not having it
Luke Jeffs, June 11, 2026
Leader
Paris, France - May 1, 2020: Couple of wild ducks on the quays of the Seine during the containment measures due to the Covid-19
First ESN arrives at last — regulators should bless it
If it looks like a covered bond, acts like a covered bond and prices like a covered bond, then it probably should be treated like one
Frank Jackman, May 29, 2026
GC View
Fast.png
It is time the 'fast money' tag lost its stigma in covered bonds
Easily dismissed as "fast money" with all the negative implications that can bring in the primary bond market, hedge funds are becoming increasingly important to covered bond issuers
Luke Jeffs, May 12, 2026
Analysis

Analysis

RMBS Europe
Street of houses in Wimbledon- south west London - UK
Prime RMBS issuers grapple with wider spread conundrum
Asset class is about 5bp wider than at start of the year
Tom Hall, July 23, 2026
Covered Bonds
European Commission headquarters building EU commission building european commission building Berlaymont building, Brussels, Belgium, EU, Europe
European, Australian and Canadian regulators float covered bond reforms
Comments from regulators welcomed by ECBC head
Luke Jeffs, July 20, 2026
Covered Bond Analysis
A man reading the "Racing Post" newspaper while sitting in a deck chair on the sea front at Weymouth UK. Image shot 2007. Exact date unknown.
Analysts expect covered issuance to slow in July after busy June
After the busiest June since 2010, banks are well progressed in the covered funding programmes
Luke Jeffs, July 02, 2026
Primary Market Monitor
Frankfurt, Germany - February 29, 2020. main bank national in the city with the sign of the European Union financial management
Euro covered bond issuers find window for tight deals with slim NIPs
Benchmark issuance is running 13% ahead of last year
Frank Jackman, June 08, 2026
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