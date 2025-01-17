GC Live Panel Discussion — December 11, 2024
Banks across European debt capital markets scrambled to get ahead of issuance needs, pricing deals late into last year.
UK lenders may be thankful they did as they mull consolidation within their sector and the role they will play in driving growth in an economy that may be on the up compared to those of European peers.
Participants
|Rebecca Bland, treasurer, Barclays UK
|Samir Dhanani, head of FIG solutions and DCM, Jefferies
|Bharat Kumar, director, capital solutions, Deutsche Bank
|Donal Quaid, treasurer, NatWest Group
|Moderator: Toby Fildes, managing director, GlobalCapital