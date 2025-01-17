GLOBALCAPITAL INTERNATIONAL LIMITED, a company

incorporated in England and Wales (company number 15236213),

having its registered office at 4 Bouverie Street, London, UK, EC4Y 8AX

Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement

Cookies Settings
Uk-bank-capital-bg-Dec2024.jpg
UK Bank Capital
Lenders on M&A standby as they gear up for growth

UK-Bank-Capital---Dec-2024.jpg
VIEW PDF OF THE REPORT

GC Live Panel Discussion — December 11, 2024

Banks across European debt capital markets scrambled to get ahead of issuance needs, pricing deals late into last year.

UK lenders may be thankful they did as they mull consolidation within their sector and the role they will play in driving growth in an economy that may be on the up compared to those of European peers.

Participants

Rebecca Bland, treasurer, Barclays UK
Samir Dhanani, head of FIG solutions and DCM, Jefferies
Bharat Kumar, director, capital solutions, Deutsche Bank
Donal Quaid, treasurer, NatWest Group
Moderator: Toby Fildes, managing director, GlobalCapital