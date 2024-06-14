Global SSA Special Report 2024 (June 2024)

Multilateral development banks find themselves swept up in two parallel waves of change. As bond issuers, they are having to deftly navigate capital markets that are still emerging from the end of years of historically low rates, being forced to call upon all their experience and sophistication as they fund across multiple markets. At the same time, with the pressure on to fill the huge gap in global development finance, these institutions are being asked to work out how to better use or expand their balance sheets and lend more — all while maintaining their precious credit ratings. GlobalCapital gathered some of the leading supranational issuers at a roundtable in New York City in May to discuss how best to deal with the challenges of this changing world.