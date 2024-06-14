GlobalCapital, is part of the Delinian Group, DELINIAN (GLOBALCAPITAL) LIMITED, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 15236213
Global SSA Special Report 2024 (June 2024)

Global-SSA-Special-Report-2024.jpg
VIEW PDF OF THE REPORT
  • cov-train-driver-__src-afdb-flickr_with_caption.jpg
    SSA
    No easy wins in development bank power-up
    There has never been so much momentum to reform the multilateral development banks. But most of the many avenues to expand their lending have run into difficulties. Jon Hay reports
    Jon Hay, June 14, 2024
  • brussels-eu-E92Y46.jpg
    SSA
    ‘Big leap forward’ needed to propel EU to safe asset status
    For those hoping that the EU, with its swollen borrowing programme since the pandemic, could become a common European safe asset, the wait may take a little longer as the issuer works to establish itself as a sovereign-like entity and the bloc struggles to make progress on Capital Markets Union. Addison Gong reports
    Addison Gong, June 14, 2024
  • rt-frontispiece-roundtable-ssa-report2024.jpg
    SSA
    Supras learn to change in changing world
    Multilateral development banks find themselves swept up in two parallel waves of change. As bond issuers, they are having to deftly navigate capital markets that are still emerging from the end of years of historically low rates, being forced to call upon all their experience and sophistication as they fund across multiple markets. At the same time, with the pressure on to fill the huge gap in global development finance, these institutions are being asked to work out how to better use or expand their balance sheets and lend more — all while maintaining their precious credit ratings. GlobalCapital gathered some of the leading supranational issuers at a roundtable in New York City in May to discuss how best to deal with the challenges of this changing world.
    June 14, 2024
  • Kontio,-Antti-(extended)-with-caption.jpg
    SSA
    Agencies sharpen tactics in year of the yield grab
    The pace of issuance from agency issuers has been remarkable this year as investors’ renewed love affair with fixed income heats up. But there are still challenges to getting deals done, meaning borrowers must come up with new ways to keep funding ticking over, writes Georgie Lee
    Georgie Lee, June 14, 2024
  • Post,-Maric-2R7B3MR-with-caption.jpg
    SSA
    Sovereigns reach retail inflection point
    Savvy government issuers have been able to fund record volumes from retail investors since interest rates began to rise, which contributed to tighter spreads, even as debt-to-GDP ratios increased. But where next now that banks have caught up, the ECB has cut rates and household liquidity has receded? Georgie Lee investigates
    Georgie Lee, June 14, 2024
  • santander-cib-ssa-report2024.jpg
    Sponsored Content
    Sponsored by Santander Corporate & Investment Banking
    Santander CIB guides issuers across currencies and continents
    Major shifts in monetary policy and market conditions have created funding opportunities for sovereign, supranational and agency (SSA) issuers, and there is no bank more skilled at devising optimal execution strategy than Santander Corporate & Investment Banking (Santander CIB).
    June 14, 2024
  • santander-cib-ssa-report2024.jpg
    Sponsored Content
    Sponsored by Santander Corporate & Investment Banking
    Client-centric strategy helps supercharge growth
    Santander’s success in broadening its SSA business has been nothing short of exceptional. A major force in the local market for years, the bank has rapidly evolved into a global SSA powerhouse. GlobalCapital spoke to Ali Nauman, executive director, SSA DCM, about the firm’s winning strategy, its approach to building relationships and its ambitions for the future.
    June 14, 2024