Stockholm starts post-summer Swedish rush
Swedish krona issuance is set to pick up after Region Stockholm jump started the post-summer market this week
Deutsche leaps into second spot in SSA bookrunner league table
German bank climbs up public sector ladder after tough couple of years
US 10 year rallies after strong auction and CPI data
The 10 year US Treasury has rallied following Wednesday’s strong 10 year auction sale with investors relieved following the release of US CPI data.
Eske Hansen, chief funding and investor relations manager at KommuneKredit, will be leaving at the end of the month after more than two decades at the Danish agency.
The European Commission has begun disbursing the first tranches of the money available under the Next Generation EU plan.
Twists and turns of CEE central bank policy
RBI encourages clients to issue/borrow in sustainable formats
EIB reprises leading role as post-Ibor harmonises around golden source indices
Bond comments and data
