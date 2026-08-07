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Swiss flag and Alps
FIG
Swiss franc bond market gets busy while others holiday
September redemption cash and shortage of supply support investor demand
Diana Bui, August 07, 2026
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Leader
The digital bond revolution will not be tokenised
Bond market digitisation starts with the paperwork
Sarah Ainsworth, August 06, 2026
France. 04th July, 2026. © PHOTOPQR/VOIX DU NORD/Matthieu BOTTE ; 04/07/2026 ; 20260604. Lievin. Fete champetre RN (rassemblement national) avec marine le pen et jordan bardella. RN party event "La fete champetre" in Lievin, northern France on July 4, 202
SSA
French public sector braces for 2027 election, budgetary headwinds
Uncertainty looms large as presidential race far from clear and budget negotiations potentially ‘highly challenging’
Addison Gong, August 06, 2026
3A86WGX.png
EM Middle East
Market shift expected to dampen big GCC PP activity
Francesca Young, August 06, 2026
Overworked Businessman Carrying a Stack of Paperwork. Close Up.
SSA
Origin claims first SSA benchmark as IFC automates record dollar deal
Sarah Ainsworth, August 06, 2026
NAB, National Australia Bank sign and logo
SSA MTNs and CP
Banks seize Hong Kong dollar demand in MTNs
Diana Bui, August 06, 2026
3A86WGX.png
EM Middle East
Market shift expected to dampen big GCC PP activity
Francesca Young, August 06, 2026
Overworked Businessman Carrying a Stack of Paperwork. Close Up.
SSA
Origin claims first SSA benchmark as IFC automates record dollar deal
Sarah Ainsworth, August 06, 2026
NAB, National Australia Bank sign and logo
SSA MTNs and CP
Banks seize Hong Kong dollar demand in MTNs
Diana Bui, August 06, 2026

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