Stockholm starts post-summer Swedish rush

Swedish krona issuance is set to pick up after Region Stockholm jump started the post-summer market this week
Frank Jackman, August 13, 2021
Deutsche leaps into second spot in SSA bookrunner league table

German bank climbs up public sector ladder after tough couple of years
Burhan Khadbai, August 12, 2021
US 10 year rallies after strong auction and CPI data

The 10 year US Treasury has rallied following Wednesday’s strong 10 year auction sale with investors relieved following the release of US CPI data.
Burhan Khadbai, August 12, 2021

