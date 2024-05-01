Japan in the Capital Markets (April 2024)

Japan’s environmental, social and governance bond market took a big leap forward this year when the government issued the world’s first sovereign transition bond, with much success. The journey was long and involved collaboration across ministries, as well as plenty of behind-the-scenes communication with global and domestic investors. But the deal has made the country a clear frontrunner in what is set to be an arduous journey for the world in its transition away from fossil fuels to cleaner energy sources. GlobalCapital brought together speakers from the Ministry of Finance and Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry — as well as other issuers, investors and dealmakers — for a roundtable in March to talk about what’s next for Japan’s ESG market and how its transition bond could serve as a template for other countries.