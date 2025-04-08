GLOBALCAPITAL INTERNATIONAL LIMITED, a company

incorporated in England and Wales (company number 15236213),

having its registered office at 4 Bouverie Street, London, UK, EC4Y 8AX

Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement | Event Participant Terms & Conditions

Cookies Settings
city-of-london-as90972520-blur-darker.jpg
UK Securitization
UK ABS ripe for new asset classes

UK-Securitization---Mar-2025.jpg
VIEW PDF OF THE REPORT

GC Live Panel Discussion — March 12, 2025

Several new sectors have emerged to breathe new life into the UK securitization market since 2023. At its latest GC Live briefing in London in March, GlobalCapital convened a panel of specialists from leading investors, an issuer and a rating agency to discuss the vital ingredients required to successfully introduce new sectors to the market. They looked at investor appetite for product innovation and variety in collateral, what prospective buyers want to see from unfamiliar issuers and products, and how a less restrictive regulatory approach could facilitate the further growth of the market.

Discussion participants

Janet Oram, head of asset backed securities, USS Investment Management
Kali Sirugudi, managing director, RMBS, KBRA
Simon Webb, managing director — finance and capital markets, LiveMore Capital
Peter Wong, portfolio manager, Nationwide Building Society
Moderator: George Smith, senior securitization reporter, GlobalCapital