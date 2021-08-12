People News

Latest news
RBC Capital Markets has hired Mizuho's head of European consumer and retail, Aakash Mohan, to lead its investment banking coverage of the consumer products sector.
Santander has hired a director of private placements from NatWest to head up its PP franchise, after former head Tony Fordham resigned earlier this year.
Deutsche Bank is among the firms making a concerted effort to bulk up their capabilities in the healthcare sector, with two managing directors set to join the firm in the coming months.
Eske Hansen, chief funding and investor relations manager at KommuneKredit, will be leaving at the end of the month after more than two decades at the Danish agency.
Deutsche Bank has hired a new head of CEEMEA capital markets, scooping up Abdes Alaoui from Barclays.
Deutsche Bank has enhanced the roles of several senior investment bankers in EMEA as it looks to sharpen its focus on cross-border advisory and sector coverage in the region.
HilltopSecurities hired Tom Baurle to serve as managing director and investment banker, expanding its debt capital markets team. Baurle will focus on ABS, private debt originations and structured finance strategies across various sectors.
Deutsche Bank has hired from ING to replace a recent departure in its Latin American debt capital markets team, and the German bank’s head of LatAm DCM told GlobalCapital that he hoped to build around the new hire.
Crédit Agricole has hired a senior China economist from Bank of America to head up its research team for Asia ex-Japan.