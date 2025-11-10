Nordic Banks Roundtable (November 2025)

Nordic banks present varying propositions to bond investors — from some of the tightest and highest quality credits in the FIG market, to infrequent and smaller issuers, to covered bonds. As funds have poured into credit in recent times, they have ridden the wave of inflows with successful issuance to take advantage of strong technical factors in the market. However, there have been challenges to overcome too, such as a general cooling of political sentiment towards the sort of ESG finance that this group of issuers has been at the forefront of championing. GlobalCapital gathered together funding officials from some of the sector’s most prominent issuers in Stockholm at the end of September to discuss how they are adjusting to the changing funding landscape.

Roundtable participants