2023 Asian Covered Bond Roadshow Special Report

In March, Euromoney Conferences held its annual Asian Covered Bond Roadshow event in Singapore.

Among many topics discussed by participants on multiple expert panels, the growth of covered bond issuance outside of Europe and in Asia specifically was one of the most important. The following insight is an edited version of the panel discussion – sponsored by DZ BANK – on this topic, and covered some of the key points below:

Understanding the greater role for US dollars and sterling in issuance in 2022

Domestic currency vs international: Pros, cons and regulations

Untapped potential: which currencies need covered bond issuance (but don’t know it yet)?

How can the global covered bond industry jointly develop the global investor base?

Participants in the session:

Friedrich Luithlen, head of debt capital markets, DZ BANK

Matthias Melms, head of syndicate and origination, financial institutions and SSA, Helaba

Chris Ngooi, head of wholesale funding, DBS Bank

John Pang, head of portfolio management, group corporate treasury, Maybank

Guy Volpicella, managing director and head of structured funding and capital, Westpac

Richard Kemmish, moderator

