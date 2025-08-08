GLOBALCAPITAL INTERNATIONAL LIMITED, a company

incorporated in England and Wales (company number 15236213),

having its registered office at 4 Bouverie Street, London, UK, EC4Y 8AX

Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement | Event Participant Terms & Conditions

Cookies Settings

HOSTED BY GLOBALCAPITAL

Roundtables

From closed-door discussions to special reports

Partner with us View the roundtable calendar

HOSTED BY GLOBALCAPITAL

Roundtables

From closed-door discussions to special reports

Partner with us View the roundtable calendar
Tabs
About the roundtables
Why Sponsor
Sponsorship Enquiries
Calendar
About the roundtables
Exclusive roundtable discussions by GlobalCapital

GlobalCapital roundtables are closed-door discussions with 5-10 speakers

and no audience. They typically last 60-75 minutes. Whilst physical attendance
is preferred, at times we can offer a virtual option for those unable to travel.

GlobalCapital records, transcribes, and edits the conversation. This version
of the transcript is then shared with participants for accuracy checks and
compliance approvals before publication on our website as a Special Report.

Roundtables can appear as part of a bespoke standalone report or within one
of our flagship annual reports, depending on the theme and level of sponsorship.

Partner with us
Untitled design (5).gif
Special reports
Singapore-Dollar-Bond-Roundtable---Aug-2025.jpg
Singapore Dollar Bond Roundtable (August 2025)
August 08, 2025
Sovereign-Issuers-Roundtable---Jul-2025-1.jpg
Sovereign Issuers Roundtable (July 2025)
July 31, 2025
SSA-Social-Bonds-Roundtable---Jun-2025.jpg
SSA Social Bonds Roundtable (June 2025)
July 09, 2025
Global-SSA-Special-Report-2025.jpg
Global SSA Special Report 2025 (June 2025)
June 16, 2025
View all special reports
Roundtable and special report sponsors 2025
Ropes & Gray (5).png
2.png
3.png
17.png
1.png
4.png
5.png
6.png
7.png
8.png
9.png
10.png
12.png
13.png
14.png
15.png
For sponsors value props
For sponsors & speakers
Value props

High-impact visibility

Position your firm in front of senior decision-makers with exclusive exposure in a trusted editorial environment.

Drive the conversation

Shape the dialogue on market-moving topics and influence market dialogue
in areas that matter most.

Seamless execution

We do the heavy lifting — from client invites to expert editing. You benefit from maximum value with minimal effort.

Demonstrate thought leadership

Align your brand with high-level insights that reflect your standards
and strengthen your market presence.

Partner with us
download (6).png
download (7).png
For professionals staying ahead of the curve

Exclusive access

Gain insight from senior-level discussions not available elsewhere — a front-row seat to the conversations shaping the market.

Actionable takeaways

Walk away with practical, usable intelligence from peers and experts navigating the same challenges you face.

Wider perspectives

Understand how different players, from issuers to banks to investors, are tackling today’s market realities.

Trusted analysis

Rely on our post-event distillations to cut through the noise. We turn complex, multi-voice conversations into clearly structured insights you can use.

PARTICIPATE IN OUR ROUNDTABLES
Participate in our roundtables
Get involved in the conversation

Our editorial-led roundtables and thought leadership pieces offer sponsors and speakers a trusted platform to engage with the market — and each other.

If you’d like to propose a topic for an upcoming roundtable or take part as a speaker, you can do so by filling out the form. We welcome ideas and input from across the capital markets landscape.

Every speaker has the opportunity to review and approve their quotes before publication, so you can speak freely, knowing your voice will be represented accurately.

Participate in our roundtables

Why issuers take part:

  • Stronger investor relationships: Use GlobalCapital as a trusted IR tool to communicate directly with your investor base.
  • Enhanced market credibility: Reinforce your institution’s trustworthiness, liquidity credentials, or ESG profile in a respected editorial environment.
  • Lower borrowing costs: A broader and more engaged investor base can ultimately lead to more favourable pricing.
  • Bank relationship building: Sit down with your relationship banks in a high-quality setting that supports dialogue and collaboration.
  • Clarify your institutional mission: Especially useful for MDBs and similar organisations — we help shape narratives that go beyond borrowing strategy to highlight your purpose and long-term goals.
Roundtable Calendar
Roundtable Calendar

GlobalCapital’s roundtable programme is regularly updated to reflect the evolving needs of the capital markets. If there isn’t a session that matches your interests, or you’d like to suggest a new topic, our production team would be happy to discuss it with you.

1.png

September 2025
Special report coming soon

2.png

September 2025
Special report coming soon

3.png

September 2025
Special report coming soon

4.png

October 2025
Special report coming soon
5.png

October 2025
Special report coming soon

6.png

October 2025
Special report coming soon
Sponsorship Opportunities
Sponsorship enquiries
Spacing Module
Contacts and form
Move your brand ahead

Our team is ready to help your brand take centre stage in our exclusive roundtables and special reports, uncovering opportunities that make a lasting impact. Whether you’re set to get started or simply exploring options, book a call or send us a message by filling in the form.

Your benefits of partnering with us:

  • Exclusive exposure: Position your brand alongside industry leaders in our widely read special reports and high-profile roundtables.
  • Targeted connections: Engage directly with decision-makers and influencers relevant to your sector.
  • Thought leadership: Establish your authority by sharing insights in discussions and reports that reach your ideal audience.
  • Tailored opportunities: Access bespoke sponsorship packages designed to align with your brand goals.
Speak to us about sponsorship opportunities
  • Holly.png
    Holly James
    Head of Business Development, GlobalCapital
  • Kath.png
    Katherine Tapper
    Business Development Manager, GlobalCapital

Book a meeting

Pardot iFrame Resizing
Spacing Module