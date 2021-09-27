GlobalCapital
Review of the Year 2022 and Outlook 2023
Overview
Ukraine takes the fight to the financial markets
Toppled CEOs, new CFOs and Credit Suisse woes
Public Sector Issuers
SSA issuers show strength and agility amid market turbulence
SSA market braces for tough times but optimism remains
When the going gets tough: end of easy money for SSAs laid bare
Capital innovation will take MDBs some way, but not all
Creative tension set to shake up MDB financing
Swiss Francs
Swiss franc bond market returns to strength
Financial Institutions
Covered bonds set to thrive in tricky 2023
Banks face heavy refinancing as expectations improve
A brave new FIG world as era of low spreads and coupons end
Corporate Debt
High hopes for corporate issuance in 2023
Worst markets for years keep treasurers on their toes
Companies cough up in public bond market
Loan market’s cloudy outlook contains a ray of green light
Emerging Markets
The only way is up for CEEMEA bond markets
CEEMEA bond houses: beaten but not broken
EM investors hope inflation turn will draw cash back in
LatAm bonds on the rebound but Fed to dictate recovery
Securitization
Challenges remain but US looks forward to a better year
Buckle up: European ABS braces for bumpy ride in 2023
Equity Capital Markets
A strong option: convertibles market bullish after tough 2022
Redemption beckons after ‘worst IPO market any of us has seen’
Middle East IPO boom set to run on into 2023 and beyond
Download the PDF
September 27, 2021