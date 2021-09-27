All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2022 Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC group
Review of the Year 2022 and Outlook 2023

Overview

Ukraine takes the fight to the financial markets

Toppled CEOs, new CFOs and Credit Suisse woes

Public Sector Issuers

SSA issuers show strength and agility amid market turbulence

SSA market braces for tough times but optimism remains

When the going gets tough: end of easy money for SSAs laid bare

Capital innovation will take MDBs some way, but not all

Creative tension set to shake up MDB financing

Swiss Francs

Swiss franc bond market returns to strength

Financial Institutions

Covered bonds set to thrive in tricky 2023

Banks face heavy refinancing as expectations improve

A brave new FIG world as era of low spreads and coupons end

Corporate Debt

High hopes for corporate issuance in 2023

Worst markets for years keep treasurers on their toes

Companies cough up in public bond market

Loan market’s cloudy outlook contains a ray of green light

Emerging Markets

The only way is up for CEEMEA bond markets

CEEMEA bond houses: beaten but not broken

EM investors hope inflation turn will draw cash back in

LatAm bonds on the rebound but Fed to dictate recovery

Securitization

Challenges remain but US looks forward to a better year

Buckle up: European ABS braces for bumpy ride in 2023

Equity Capital Markets

A strong option: convertibles market bullish after tough 2022

Redemption beckons after ‘worst IPO market any of us has seen’

Middle East IPO boom set to run on into 2023 and beyond

September 27, 2021