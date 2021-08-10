Regulation

Latest news
The rating agency said the bank's tier twos were at a high risk of default because of UniCredit's takeover offer
The week in review: July forex reserves hit five-year high, JPM gets JV full ownership nod, Blackstone’s Soho China acquisition faces reviewIn this round-up, China’s foreign exchange reserves reach the highest level in five years, JP Morgan receives approval to fully own an onshore securities company, and Beijing launches a review of Blackstone’s $3.05bn take-private of Soho China.
There are worrying signs in the way Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena’s tier twos have traded after UniCredit signalled its interest in the bank.
The week in review: July PMI misses forecast, US turns up the heat on Chinese IPOs, foreign FIs expand in ChinaIn this round-up, China’s official manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) fails to meet expectation in July, the US puts additional information disclosure requirements in place for Chinese IPO hopefuls, and foreign financial institutions continue expanding in the Mainland.
The Bank of England looks set to wrap up a review of the minimum requirements for own funds and eligible liabilities (MREL) without reconsidering its total asset threshold. That would be a mistake.
The European Central Bank took another step towards normality last Friday as it announced that the dividend and share buyback restrictions for eurozone banks will end in late September, coming ahead of the publication of the supervisor's latest stress test later this week.
The week in review: Chinese securities firms assigned annual ratings, PBoC tightens grip on listing of payment firms, Beijing cracks down on after-school tutoring sectorIn this round-up, onshore securities houses receive their 2021 annual rating, the central bank requires pre-reporting from non-bank payment firms to go public, and the private education industry in China faces tough new regulations.
The European Commission will have completed a legislative proposal for the finalisation of Basel III by early October, according to a new agenda published this week.
The Prudential Regulation Authority gave more detail on the likely direction of reforms to the risk margin and the matching adjustment on Tuesday, as it launched a quantitative impact study for the review of Solvency II in the UK.