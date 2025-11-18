© 2025 GlobalCapital, Derivia Intelligence Limited, company number 15235970, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX. Part of the Delinian group. All rights reserved.

European Data Centre Securitization

GC Live Panel Discussion — October 22, 2025

Why securitization can be the key to data centre financing in Europe

Vantage brought the first public data centre ABS to market in Europe in May 2024. Since then, momentum has built around what could become a fast-growing segment of the securitization market. Banks are looking to recycle capital from their data centre loan books and investors are eyeing an opportunity, but the question remains whether Europe can match the scale and depth of the US market.

How to finance the building and operation of data centres, the role of the owner/operator and tenant, and their requirements, and how to isolate risk are some of the important aspects of the future development of this important asset class.

GlobalCapital convened a panel of leading data centre developers, issuers, lawyers and investors — including Vantage — at its GC Live briefing in London in October to gather their insights on the opportunities, challenges and trajectory of data centre securitization in Europe.

Discussion participants

Gordon Beck, managing director, securitised products solutions, Barclays
Guillaume Genin, senior director, capital markets, Vantage Data Centers
Wim Steenbakkers, managing director, global lead for satellite and technology, ING
Jeremiah Wagner, partner, global co-chair of structured finance, and global co-chair of fund finance, Latham & Watkins
Moderator: George Smith, head of securitization, GlobalCapital