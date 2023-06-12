GlobalCapital
Global ABS Securitization Report 2023
Europe
More investors required as European securitization looks to step up
European Securitization Awards 2023: Most innovative Deal of the Year – Newmarket Capital
RMBS issuers forge new paths to resilience in riskier environment
European Securitization Awards 2023
GlobalCapital European Securitization Awards 2023: winners revealed
European Securitization Awards 2023: CLO Bank of the Year – Jefferies
European Securitization Overall Bank of the Year — Barclays
EU Securitization Deal of the Year – Stratton Hawksmoor 2022-1, BofA
Private Securitization of the Year — Citi, Enpal and M&G
Outstanding Contribution Award – Laura Coady
Lifetime Achievement in Securitization Award — Ian Bell
AFME Roundtable
AFME gathers senior market participants in London to discuss the big issues facing the industry
AFME Roundtable — Part 1: Innovation and ESG spark optimism and frustration
AFME Roundtable — Part 2: Glacial pace of regulatory change continues to bite
AFME Roundtable — Part 3: End of QE brings opportunities in RMBS
US
US CMBS caught in eye of office storm but quality should survive
US ABS braces for economic downturn but investors spy value
US Securitization Awards 2023
GlobalCapital US Securitization Awards 2023: winners revealed
US Securitization Awards 2023: CLO and Securitization Trustee of the Year – U.S. Bank
June 12, 2023