Global-ABS-Securitization-report-2023-steps-sagradaf.jpg

Global ABS Securitization Report 2023

Europe

More investors required as European securitization looks to step up

European Securitization Awards 2023: Most innovative Deal of the Year – Newmarket Capital

RMBS issuers forge new paths to resilience in riskier environment

European Securitization Awards 2023

GlobalCapital European Securitization Awards 2023: winners revealed

European Securitization Awards 2023: CLO Bank of the Year – Jefferies

European Securitization Overall Bank of the Year — Barclays

EU Securitization Deal of the Year – Stratton Hawksmoor 2022-1, BofA

Private Securitization of the Year — Citi, Enpal and M&G

Outstanding Contribution Award – Laura Coady

Lifetime Achievement in Securitization Award — Ian Bell

AFME Roundtable

AFME gathers senior market participants in London to discuss the big issues facing the industry

AFME Roundtable — Part 1: Innovation and ESG spark optimism and frustration

AFME Roundtable — Part 2: Glacial pace of regulatory change continues to bite

AFME Roundtable — Part 3: End of QE brings opportunities in RMBS

US

US CMBS caught in eye of office storm but quality should survive

US ABS braces for economic downturn but investors spy value

US Securitization Awards 2023

GlobalCapital US Securitization Awards 2023: winners revealed

US Securitization Awards 2023: CLO and Securitization Trustee of the Year – U.S. Bank

Global-ABS-Securitization-report-2023-cov.jpg
Download the PDF
June 12, 2023