Global Securitization Report 2022
-
The US structured finance market convened in New York to celebrate this year’s winners
-
Non-traditional asset classes continue to become an ever more important component of structured finance
-
Although buyers of securitized products largely say they are interested in the topic, the US market is still trying to figure how best to integrate ESG
-
Surpassing the successes of 2021 was always going to be difficult but, despite a challenging year, market participants are confident in the growth of the CLO market
-
Securitization's inherent complexity is allowing it to benefit rapidly from technological advances, but the blockchain dream is still a long way off in the industry
-
Best banks, issuers and deals of 2021 awarded at gala industry dinner in London
-
Investors want to apply ESG principles to ABS. They have one big advantage — the market’s data-intensive nature. Getting the right data is also the biggest obstacle
-
The UK's new regulatory freedom is, in theory, an opportunity to remove onerous regulations, but divergence from the European Union will bring complications for some deals, and it’s not clear whether the government is set to rewrite the rule book in favour of market development
-
The Significant Risk Transfer (SRT) market is set for growth but faces headwinds, principally in the form of Basel IV, which, while increasing the need to transfer risk, makes SRT a less efficient tool for doing so. Even so, growth seems likely as nascent markets develop, new assets are considered, and global regulators come to recognise the importance of SRT in managing bank capital and risk
-
Sponsored by European DataWarehouseThe breadth, depth, and calibre of EDW’s data allows insight into a huge range of critical trends
-
Sponsored by US BankA dynamic hiring strategy and significant investment in technology played an important role in distinguishing the firm
-
Sponsored by Morgan StanleyA top performance supported by deep client relationships, first class pipeline management, and a touch of creative thinking
-
Sponsored by AffirmA commitment to generating quality assets and maintaining strong credit performance are key to attracting a mix of investors
-
Sponsored by Moody's AnalyticsA concerted push on scope, quality, and speed has yielded new partnerships, a wider customer base and unique products
-
Sponsored by KBRAThe firm's culture of intellectual curiosity is a key driver of its innovation and leading analysis across ABS markets