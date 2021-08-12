All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2021 Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC group

SRI

Top section

Top section

EM LatAm

EM buy-side group calls for stricter ESG bond standards

Amazon forest fire deforestation from Adobe 3Dec20 575x375
Market participants say EMIA’s “enhanced” principles may be onerous for issuers
Oliver West, August 12, 2021
ABS

EU ESG plan builds uncertainty in auto ABS

Charging of an electric car
Auto ABS face volatility as climate regulation ramps up
Tom Lemmon, August 12, 2021
LevFin

Ares’ £1bn ESG-linked direct lending deal a sign of things to come

Cartoon1716 Ares RSK direct lending 001.jpg
Sustainability-linked financing is set to grow in private credit after direct lender sets new record
Silas Brown, August 12, 2021

Most Read

  1. EM LatAm
    Peru LNG suffers double downgrade
    August 12, 2021
  2. FIG
    Labelled FIG supply to ‘grow in prominence’ after smashing records in 2021
    August 11, 2021
  3. EM LatAm
    EM investor group preps 'enhanced' ESG bond principles amid greenwashing concerns
    August 09, 2021
  4. LevFin
    Ares’ £1bn ESG-linked direct lending deal a sign of things to come
    August 12, 2021
  5. LevFin High Yield Bonds
    'Huge opportunities for smartest players': Boies Schiller boss on distressed debt
    June 30, 2021

Sponsored content

Bond comments and data

Bond Comments

data_Adobe_230x150
Data
Sub-sections

Green and social bonds and loans

Governance

Responsible investing

Health & Biotech

The sustainable economy

Comment

We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree