EM buy-side group calls for stricter ESG bond standards
Market participants say EMIA’s “enhanced” principles may be onerous for issuers
EU ESG plan builds uncertainty in auto ABS
Auto ABS face volatility as climate regulation ramps up
Ares’ £1bn ESG-linked direct lending deal a sign of things to come
Sustainability-linked financing is set to grow in private credit after direct lender sets new record
Natural gas liquefaction plant hit by stoppages
Deutsche Bank is among the firms making a concerted effort to bulk up their capabilities in the healthcare sector, with two managing directors set to join the firm in the coming months.
