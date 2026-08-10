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Emerging Markets

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View over farmland and countryside, showing brown, dry fields during a drought, Somerset, England
Primary Market Monitor
New issue concessions dip for CEEMEA issuers
New issue premiums average a little more this year than in 2025
George Collard, August 10, 2026
Ethernet cables and sockets neatly arranged in the server racks of a data center at some Hong Kong serviced offices.
GlobalCapital Podcast
All eyes on the hyperscalers
◆ Europe's corporate bond market braces for US tech issuance surge ◆ Canada makes move for EU regs equivalence but to what end? ◆ Middle East private placements here to stay... but will take up less room
Ralph Sinclair, August 07, 2026
Swiss flag and Alps
FIG
Swiss franc bond market gets busy while others holiday
September redemption cash and shortage of supply support investor demand
Diana Bui, August 07, 2026
3A86WGX.png
EM Middle East
Market shift expected to dampen big GCC PP activity
Francesca Young, August 06, 2026
NAB, National Australia Bank sign and logo
SSA MTNs and CP
Banks seize Hong Kong dollar demand in MTNs
Diana Bui, August 06, 2026
Kuwait City Towers
EM Middle East
Kuwait International Bank gets approval for sukuk
Francesca Young, August 06, 2026
3A86WGX.png
EM Middle East
Market shift expected to dampen big GCC PP activity
Francesca Young, August 06, 2026
NAB, National Australia Bank sign and logo
SSA MTNs and CP
Banks seize Hong Kong dollar demand in MTNs
Diana Bui, August 06, 2026
Kuwait City Towers
EM Middle East
Kuwait International Bank gets approval for sukuk
Francesca Young, August 06, 2026

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