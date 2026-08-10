Emerging Markets

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New issue premiums average a little more this year than in 2025
◆ Europe's corporate bond market braces for US tech issuance surge ◆ Canada makes move for EU regs equivalence but to what end? ◆ Middle East private placements here to stay... but will take up less room
September redemption cash and shortage of supply support investor demand
Data
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Deal the first Kuwaiti Sharia-compliant transaction closed with Chinese banks
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Tight spreads may tempt issuers even if all-in yields are higher than earlier in 2026
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Believed to be the largest sale of Islamic home financings to have taken place in the UK
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Banker moves to bigger EMEA bond house after four years
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New government is seeking an IMF deal, which will likely require a debt rework
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The country regained Eurobond market access earlier this year, but may not need to print for a while
Sub-sections
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Sponsored by CAF – Development Bank of Latin America and the Caribbean
CAF gearing up to transform regional development
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Sponsored by Emirates NBD Capital
Emirates NBD Capital: An unrivalled conduit for Middle East liquidity
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Sponsored by Emirates NBD Capital
Pioneering internationalisation and diversification in the GCC
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Sponsored by European Investment Bank
European Investment Bank: Supporting sustainable development in North Africa