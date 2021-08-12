Emerging Markets

Top section
EM buy-side group calls for stricter ESG bond standards
Market participants say EMIA’s “enhanced” principles may be onerous for issuers
Orazul finds buyback demand after amending offer
Peruvian generation company to repurchase $145m of 2027s
Turkish bank's repo follows ESG-linked bond and loan
Deutsche Bank has hired a new head of CEEMEA capital markets, scooping up Abdes Alaoui from Barclays.
Roundtable: Asia high yield bonds poised for revival
Cabei to shift focus to the private sector
Central and Eastern Europe has experienced a truly remarkable year
RBI aims for central role in green and social bond market
