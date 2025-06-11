GLOBALCAPITAL INTERNATIONAL LIMITED, a company

Greek Banks Roundtable (April 2025)

Greek financial institutions only started issuing senior unsecured bonds again in 2019, after the country’s almost decade-long debt crisis. Though mortgage lending has grown, affordability problems have meant the covered bond market has taken longer to come back. GlobalCapital assembled a panel of senior executives from leading financial institutions in Greece and overseas to discuss the aftermath of the crisis and how it affected how their organisations are returning to the bond market, the country’s economic outlook and the impact regulations such as MREL requirements are having on their issuance strategies.

Roundtable participants

Vanisha Baker, head of credit syndicate, Nomura International
Andres Calzado, head of Southern Europe debt capital markets, Nomura International
Thomas Cohrs, head of financial institutions, Helaba Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen
Vassilis Kotsiras, corporate treasurer, head of funding and capital markets, National Bank of Greece
Elena Koukoutsidi, treasury director, Alpha Bank
Dimitris Psichogios, assistant general manager, group treasurer, Eurobank
Dimitris Spathakis, head of treasury, Piraeus Bank
Nikolaos Tsakpinis, origination officer, capital markets, Helaba Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen
Moderator: Frank Jackman, covered bond editor, GlobalCapital