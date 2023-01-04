DZ BANK Nordic Public Sector and FIG Roundtables 2022
Summary:
Nordic public sector issuers skilfully managed through the market turbulence of the past year, capitalising on their credit strength and funding flexibility to seize the often rare windows of opportunity to execute issuance across public and private markets in good size and different structures. To discuss their experience, DZ BANK and GlobalCapital brought together some leading Nordic public sector issuers and investors to analyse the key trends and developments that shaped the market across the year, and what they expect to see as we move into 2023.
Participants:
Antti Kontio, head of funding and sustainability, Municipality Finance, Finland
Angela Brusas, director of funding and investor relations, Nordic Investment Bank, Finland
Daniel Aagaard Pedersen, head of funding and investor relations, KommuneKredit, Denmark
Jenny Lale Petersen, SSA origination, DZ BANK
Richard Kemmish, moderator
Summary:
Nordic financial institutions needed to navigate a series of macro risks across the year which impacted issuance plans and demanded extra agility from them in adjusting their funding mix, price expectations, and in seizing the windows of opportunity to successfully raise 2022 funding and some 2023 pre-funding. As tough market conditions persist, DZ BANK and GlobalCapital brought together some leading Nordic FIG issuers and investors to discuss how they navigated the turbulence, together with the key trends and developments shaping the FIG market as we move into 2023.
Participants:
Dag Hjelle, treasurer, SR BANK / SR Boligkreditt
Sanna Eriksson, managing director, OP / OP Mortgage Bank
Kerstin Ahlqvist, head of long-term funding, Swedbank
Henrik Stille, senior portfolio manager, Nordea Investment Management
Matthias Ebert, head of FIG DCM, DZ BANK
Richard Kemmish, moderator