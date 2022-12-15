GlobalCapital, is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
review-of-the-year-2023-and-outlook-2024_header.jpg

Review of the Year 2023 | Outlook 2024

Big themes

The GlobalCapital survey of heads of debt capital markets

Ukraine takes the fight to the financial markets

Toppled CEOs, new CFOs and Credit Suisse woes

Deals of the Year

Public sector borrowers

Extraordinary deals for an extraordinary year

SSA issuers show strength and agility amid market turbulence

SSA market braces for tough times but optimism remains

When the going gets tough: end of easy money for SSAs laid bare

Capital innovation will take MDBs some way, but not all

Creative tension set to shake up MDB financing

Financial institutions

Winning deals give comfort to FIG market after rocky year

Covered bonds set to thrive in tricky 2023

Banks face heavy refinancing as expectations improve

A brave new FIG world as era of low spreads and coupons end

Emerging markets

Volumes drop and premiums vary in tough year for EM

The only way is up for CEEMEA bond markets

CEEMEA bond houses: beaten but not broken

EM investors hope inflation turn will draw cash back in

LatAm bonds on the rebound but Fed to dictate recovery

Corporate debt

From feast to famine, winners found a way

High hopes for corporate issuance in 2023

Worst markets for years keep treasurers on their toes

Companies cough up in public bond market

Loan, Leveraged Finance and Private Debt Awards nominations 2022

Loan market’s cloudy outlook contains a ray of green light

Securitization

Challenges remain but US looks forward to a better year

Buckle up: European ABS braces for bumpy ride in 2023

Equity capital markets

A strong option: convertibles market bullish after tough 2022

Redemption beckons after ‘worst IPO market any of us has seen’

Middle East IPO boom set to run on into 2023 and beyond

Swiss Francs

Swiss franc bond market returns to strength

Iceland
Download the PDF
December 15, 2022