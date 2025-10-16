Medium Term Notes and Private Placements

-
SSA issuers also back in frontier currency private placements
-
GlobalCapital's inaugural MTN Awards 2026 are underway — the market’s only awards dedicated to the market. But time is running out to make your case
-
Hong Kong dollar issuance stays hot, while Middle East names add to a steady run in private placements
-
◆ Italy dazzles with size as we launch our new MTN Awards ◆ Enel snubs the market it created ◆ Record month for CEEMEA bond issuers
-
European sovereign pair showcased the value of the MTN market
-
FIG supply clustered at the front end with a flurry of floaters
-
Chunky collared FRN expands sovereign's private funding for the year to €4bn
-
Italy leads the charge in euros while Cabei debuts healthcare bond
-
Supranationals remain active in US dollars and Aussies, with a tilt to longer tenors
-
Major corporates pile into short end of the private placement market
-
Hong Kong dollar trades keep up momentum
-
CAF's Manuel Valdez discusses the issuer's huge blowout and future funding opportunities