UK Debt Management Office Roundtable (November 2024)

The UK’s borrowing need over the next year has increased materially, creating a challenge and opportunity for the new CEO of the Debt Management Office to calibrate the best funding channels to deliver cost-effective financing. To discuss how it plans to manage this, together with the changing dynamics of the Gilt market, innovation and risks, GlobalCapital convened a roundtable with the DMO, market makers and investors to explore and interrogate these areas.

Roundtable participants

Jessica Pulay, chief executive officer, UK Debt Management Office
James Bucknall, head of sterling rates trading, NatWest Markets
Scott Creed, managing director, head of prudential liquidity management, Lloyds Banking Group
Carina Lindberg, head of sterling rates trading, Nomura
David Parkinson, head of sterling rates sales, Santander
Ed Russell, head of flow rates trading, Europe, RBC Capital Markets
Moderator: Toby Fildes, managing director, GlobalCapital