UK Debt Management Office Roundtable (November 2024)
The UK’s borrowing need over the next year has increased materially, creating a challenge and opportunity for the new CEO of the Debt Management Office to calibrate the best funding channels to deliver cost-effective financing. To discuss how it plans to manage this, together with the changing dynamics of the Gilt market, innovation and risks, GlobalCapital convened a roundtable with the DMO, market makers and investors to explore and interrogate these areas.
Roundtable participants
|Jessica Pulay, chief executive officer, UK Debt Management Office
|James Bucknall, head of sterling rates trading, NatWest Markets
|Scott Creed, managing director, head of prudential liquidity management, Lloyds Banking Group
|Carina Lindberg, head of sterling rates trading, Nomura
|David Parkinson, head of sterling rates sales, Santander
|Ed Russell, head of flow rates trading, Europe, RBC Capital Markets
|Moderator: Toby Fildes, managing director, GlobalCapital