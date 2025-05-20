Financial Institution Borrowers Roundtable (May 2025)

After a solid first quarter for financial institution bond issuance, the severe global market turbulence from the US government’s tariff announcements in early April abruptly swept aside previously stable funding conditions. Increased levels of uncertainty and volatility have since kept primary markets hostage, making new issuance more challenging across the capital stack. In late March, just before the global markets sell-off, GlobalCapital convened a roundtable of leading international financial institution borrowers to discuss their funding needs and strategy for the year amid changing market conditions. Funding flexibility and nimbleness are always important for issuers. Such attributes are paramount today.

Roundtable participants