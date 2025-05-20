GLOBALCAPITAL INTERNATIONAL LIMITED, a company

Financial Institution Borrowers Roundtable (May 2025)

After a solid first quarter for financial institution bond issuance, the severe global market turbulence from the US government’s tariff announcements in early April abruptly swept aside previously stable funding conditions. Increased levels of uncertainty and volatility have since kept primary markets hostage, making new issuance more challenging across the capital stack. In late March, just before the global markets sell-off, GlobalCapital convened a roundtable of leading international financial institution borrowers to discuss their funding needs and strategy for the year amid changing market conditions. Funding flexibility and nimbleness are always important for issuers. Such attributes are paramount today.

Roundtable participants

Aurélien Harff, head of medium and long term funding, Crédit Agricole Group
Ed Jennings, managing director, head of FI debt capital markets, Lloyds Corporate & Institutional
Petra Mellor, head of bank debt, Nordea
Kristofer Middleton, head of term issuance and capital structuring, Lloyds Bank
Tanguy Morel, managing director, head of bond origination, Lloyds Bank Corporate Markets Wertpapierhandelsbank
Andreas Wein, head of funding and debt investor relations, LBBW
Moderator: Duncan Kerr, editorial consultant, GlobalCapital