Numis wants to shed its tag as a UK small-cap broker and become a bigger force in European corporate finance, writes David Rothnie
After the damning report into the Archegos Capital Management affair, Credit Suisse’s top management is likely to spend the rest of 2021 in a strategic huddle. Further upheaval at the investment bank is inevitable, but the business remains an essential part of the group’s future, writes David Rothnie.
Aligning with a global commercial bank has been on Jefferies’ agenda for several years, but its alliance with SMBC signals an intent to join the investment banking big league. By David Rothnie.
UniCredit has quickly junked Jean Pierre Mustier’s legacy and forged a new strategy based on greater accountability, but the newly unveiled corporate and investment bank retains plenty of the character of the old one, writes David Rothnie.
Goldman Sachs’s much-trumpeted middle-market investment banking initiative is being overshadowed by the bank’s natural affinity for the biggest and most complex deals, writes David Rothnie.
With private equity-backed mergers and acquisitions hitting record levels in Europe, bankers have their tails up as they jostle for the most lucrative fee opportunities, writes David Rothnie.
BNP Paribas and Jefferies are leading the race for talent as booming corporate finance activity turbo-charges recruitment activity at all levels, writes David Rothnie.
HSBC’s quest to gain market share in investment banking took another turn this week with the latest revamp of its corporate finance structure in the US, which took place against a backdrop of relocations and reshuffles around the world, writes David Rothnie.
Credit Suisse’s investment bankers are looking to its top ranks for an injection of belief in the future of the business, following cuts to the bonus pool and defections from those with less patience, writes David Rothnie.