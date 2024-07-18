Australian Bank Issuers Roundtable (July 2024)
Australia’s economy has shown resilience through rate rises, while the country’s banks report a return to more normal market conditions post-Covid and say they are in a good place to serve their customers. Are there good grounds for optimism? GlobalCapital gathered a group of bankers together in Sydney in late June to discuss the latest market trends, developments and concerns.
Roundtable participants
|Alexander Bischoff, managing director, balance sheet, liquidity and funding, Westpac
|Fergus Blackstock, head of funding, liquidity and collateral, Commonwealth Bank of Australia
|Daniel Dela Cruz, head of debt capital markets Australia, Crédit Agricole CIB
|Scott Gifford, head of group funding, ANZ
|David Goode, head of debt investor relations, ANZ
|Michael Johnson, executive, funding and liquidity, National Australia Bank
|Friedrich Luithlen, head of debt capital markets and syndication, DZ Bank
|Lindy Newton, general manager, investor relations, Commonwealth Bank of Australia
|Moderator: Toby Fildes, managing director, GlobalCapital