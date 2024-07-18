GLOBALCAPITAL INTERNATIONAL LIMITED, a company
Sydney. Cityscape image of Sydney, Australia with Harbour Bridge

Australian Bank Issuers Roundtable (July 2024)

VIEW PDF OF ROUNDTABLE »

Australia’s economy has shown resilience through rate rises, while the country’s banks report a return to more normal market conditions post-Covid and say they are in a good place to serve their customers. Are there good grounds for optimism? GlobalCapital gathered a group of bankers together in Sydney in late June to discuss the latest market trends, developments and concerns.

Roundtable participants

Alexander Bischoff, managing director, balance sheet, liquidity and funding, Westpac
Fergus Blackstock, head of funding, liquidity and collateral, Commonwealth Bank of Australia
Daniel Dela Cruz, head of debt capital markets Australia, Crédit Agricole CIB
Scott Gifford, head of group funding, ANZ
David Goode, head of debt investor relations, ANZ
Michael Johnson, executive, funding and liquidity, National Australia Bank
Friedrich Luithlen, head of debt capital markets and syndication, DZ Bank
Lindy Newton, general manager, investor relations, Commonwealth Bank of Australia
Moderator: Toby Fildes, managing director, GlobalCapital