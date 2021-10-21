All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2021 Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC group

The Big Interview

    Bank Strategy
    Natixis to deploy BPCE firepower to grow investment banking business
    Ralph Sinclair, October 21, 2021
    Natixis's co-head of its corporate and investment bank tells GlobalCapital how Groupe BPCE has turbo charged his firm's ability to take on more business as it looks to expand into new sectors and markets
    People and Markets
    Convicted trader Tom Hayes: ‘They should have just kept Libor’
    Silas Brown, September 03, 2021
    Hayes claims the banks knew exactly what the traders were doing and that his sentence was an 'absolute joke'
    Bank Strategy
    Barclays aiming to instil 'multi-product' mentality, says Mason
    Richard Metcalf, August 11, 2021
    "We want to use this change of structure and these new leadership roles to foster this multi-product solutions mentality," Pete Mason tells GlobalCapital
    SSA
    KfW ready for a choppy second half
    Lewis McLellan, July 09, 2021
    KfW has had a strong start to 2021, raising over €50bn in the first six months of the year — around two thirds of its target. The agency will face new challenges in the latter half of the year, particularly in the form of the European Union’s colossal Next Generation funding programme. But treasurer Tim Armbruster, and head of capital markets Petra Wehlert are confident they can navigate the new landscape.
    'Huge opportunities for smartest players': Boies Schiller boss on distressed debt
    Silas Brown, June 30, 2021
    Natasha Harrison, the heir apparent to fabled law firm Boies Schiller Flexner, told GlobalCapital that while she was not expecting a collapse in corporate credit coming out of the coronavirus, there will be big opportunities for sophisticated distressed debt investors.
    Supras and agencies
    Ico CFO wants EU social taxonomy
    Lewis McLellan, June 14, 2021
    Antonio Cordero Gomez, chief financial officer of Instituto de Crédito Oficial, spoke to GlobalCapital about the need for continued innovation in the world of ESG labelled bonds, and about Ico’s role in fighting the economic consequences of coronavirus.
    Hayfin co-founder Flynn on alternative credit: “We’re not out of the woods yet”
    Silas Brown, June 07, 2021
    Former Goldman Sachs partner Tim Flynn co-founded credit fund manager Hayfin in 2009, with the global financial crisis of 2007-08 already in the rear view mirror. Having steered his firm through the European alternative credit market's first major test, he talked to GlobalCapital about how funds are managing their way through the Covid-19 crisis and whether their performance will attract more investors into the asset class.
    Counting down the gigatonnes: Tuffley on Citi’s low carbon transition
    Jon Hay, June 07, 2021
    Leaving investment banking to join the world of impact investing and environmental NGOs is not something people do lightly. But having made that move a decade ago, Keith Tuffley has been tempted back, to help shape the response of Citigroup’s investment bank to the accelerating rise of sustainability.
    Pfandbrief market takes crisis and regulation in its stride
    Bill Thornhill, May 04, 2021
    The Pfandbrief market is in the middle of a tumultuous year which includes not only the adoption of the EU's Covered Bond Directive but also digesting the bloc's Taxonomy for Sustainable Activities. Of course, this is all happening against the backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic and lockdowns, which have hit the commercial real estate market that underpins much of the product. Jens Tolckmitt, chief executive of the Association of German Pfandbriefbanks (vdp), spoke to GlobalCapital about how the market has coped.
    Emerging Markets
    Tunisia CB chief: IMF first, capital markets later
    Mariam Meskin, April 27, 2021
    As its debt-to-GDP ratio inflates and its public finances come under pressure, some have wondered if Tunisia will succumb to a debt restructuring process. But the governor of the Central Bank of Tunisia, Marouane El Abassi, told GlobalCapital that the country is intent on securing new IMF funding as a prerequisite to entering capital markets.
    Equity
    Neoen CFO shows the way to green investors’ hearts
    Sam Kerr, April 27, 2021
    Neoen, the French renewable energy company, completed a €600m rights issue at the start of April to help fund it until 2025. Its CFO, Louis-Mathieu Perrin, spoke to GlobalCapital about the deal and explained how green equity stories can still win investors’ attention, despite a recent cooling off in stock valuations.
    SSA
    IFFIm steps up to meet Covid crisis
    Ralph Sinclair, April 22, 2021
    Kenneth Lay, chair of the International Finance Facility for Immunisation (IFFIm), is no stranger to using financial innovation to help tackle some of the world's biggest problems. He spoke to GlobalCapital about the importance of IFFIm as a vehicle to finance the global vaccine rollout in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.
