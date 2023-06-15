GlobalCapital, is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 8 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
H&H finally crosses finish line to boost China high yield
Third time lucky for infant milk producer after compromise on terms wins over investors
Rashmi Kumar, June 15, 2023
Evergrande residential properties in Wuqing district, Tianjin, China. 19-Oct-2021
Asia
Delisting threat cranks up pressure on ravaged Chinese property firms
Some distressed developers could be kicked off stock exchanges, complicating restructurings, as investors ‘give up’ on the sector
Rashmi Kumar, June 08, 2023
Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) CEO Eddie Yue Wai-man photographed at HKMA in Central. 10JUN22 SCMP/ Xiaomei Chen
Asia
‘Priced to perfection’: Hong Kong goes all out with $6bn green jumbo
Three-currency deal proves a hit and boosts the sovereign’s ESG credentials
Rashmi Kumar, June 01, 2023
Comment

Lisbon / Portugal - 28 12 2018: The entrance of the Altice Arena on the site of the world expo 98
LevFin
Altice, Safety Kleen, Restaurant Brands refi TLBs as market improves
Marta Imarisio, January 24, 2023
Man saw branch he sit on risk fall down lose everything. Stupid careless male employee or worker involved in risky business project, experience failur
GC View
The weird trick underwriters don't want you to know about
Victoria Thiele, July 19, 2022
A man shopping online and paying with Klarna app on his phone.
GC View
Klarna's valuation haircut shows how far tech sector has fallen
Aidan Gregory, July 12, 2022
LONDON- Natwest exterior signage of the headquarters office on
Southpaw
NatWest Markets sets sights on growth after finishing revamp
David Rothnie, February 24, 2022
Asia
Keeping it simple: on the first day of a new job
Taipan, August 05, 2021
Beijing skyline_adobe_575px_20Oct20
Asia
China-US IPOs face disruption – but will emerge stronger
Jonathan Breen, August 04, 2021
Asia
Finding hometown pride in unexpected corners
Taipan, July 29, 2021
cartoon-1714-koreanipo.gif
Asia
Korea ECM: investors miss the point
Jonathan Breen, July 28, 2021
Asia
What’s in a name? Plenty, apparently
Taipan, July 22, 2021
Holiday_summer_Adobe_575x375.jpg
Asia
Asia's bond market: in need of a summer slowdown
Morgan Davis, July 21, 2021
Asia
The surprises of the Tokyo Olympics
Taipan, July 15, 2021
arrow_575px_adobe_9July20
Asia
China’s tech oversight: no pain, no gain?
Rashmi Kumar, July 15, 2021
pixabay green resume 575x375
Asia
ESG recruitment stays strong
Richard Metcalf, July 09, 2021
Asia
Football’s coming home, but will I ever be?
Taipan, July 08, 2021
Stock crash_alamy_575px_July 7 2021
Asia
China-to-US IPOs: more pain coming
Rashmi Kumar, July 07, 2021
NYSE_15_Alamy_575_375
Asia
Missfresh tumble is just a blip for China ADS IPOs
Jonathan Breen, June 30, 2021
Asia
When bankers succumb to work from home
Taipan, June 24, 2021
China_575px_adobe_05Oct20
Asia
LBO loans: Chinese banks step up
Pan Yue, June 22, 2021
Asia
A long-term investor in the making
Taipan, June 17, 2021
Cash_balance_scales_weigh_Alamy_575x375_230321
Asia
Asia's Spacs: balance will be key
Rashmi Kumar, June 15, 2021
Asia
Hong Kong: Give shots to get shots
Taipan, June 10, 2021
US_China_fight_boxing_Adobe_575px_1June20
Asia
Time to toughen up on large syndicate teams
Morgan Davis, June 09, 2021
Asia
Banking is a dog-eat-dog world
Taipan, June 03, 2021
HongKong_adobe_575x375_20
Asia
Hong Kong’s IPO market needs a reset
Jonathan Breen, June 02, 2021
cartoon-1705-em-bond-fund.gif
Asia
EM bond market can't ignore human rights
Jon Hay, May 27, 2021
Record_AdobeStock_575x375_03Feb21
Asia
How to jazz up a lockdown
Taipan, May 27, 2021
Beijing skyline_adobe_575px_20Oct20
Asia
There's trouble lurking in China’s offshore loan market
Pan Yue, May 26, 2021
yuan_renminbi_adobe_575px_20May2020
Asia
China’s bond market dynamics need a rethink
Addison Gong, May 20, 2021
Asia
The sinking of expat dreams
Taipan, May 20, 2021
Asia
Got vaccinated? Here, have a free carton of milk
Taipan, May 13, 2021