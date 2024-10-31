GLOBALCAPITAL INTERNATIONAL LIMITED, a company

Sovereign Issuers Roundtable (October 2024)

Sovereign issuers may have enjoyed good demand for their bonds in 2024 but next year, they may need to act more opportunistically as the rate cutting cycle evolves.

This group of issuers, for which primary market predictability is a key selling point, is developing a more flexible approach to borrowing.

That extends to the types of debt they issue, as opinions vary on the benefits of green and retail bonds, for example.

Meanwhile, where different European sovereigns trade in relation to each other has undergone a huge shift this year.

GlobalCapital convened some of the market’s most prominent funding officials to discuss these topics and more — including the EU’s development as a sovereign-style issuer and the challenges and opportunities that lie in store for eurozone sovereigns.

Roundtable participants

Ben Adubi, managing director, Global Capital Markets, Morgan Stanley
Rui Amaral, board member, Treasury and Debt Management Agency, Portugal
Davide Iacovoni, director general, Public Debt, Treasury Department, Ministry of Economy and Finance, Italy
Anu Sammallahti, director of finance, State Treasury of Finland
Markus Stix, managing director, Austrian Treasury
Dimitrios Tsakonas, director general, Public Debt Management Agency, Greece
Moderator: Addison Gong, SSA editor, GlobalCapital