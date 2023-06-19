GlobalCapital, is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 8 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
Global SSA Special Report 2023

CONTENTS

Flex appeal: SSA issuers bend to withstand blustery markets

Supranationals roundtable: Supras adapt to new world with new tricks

Debt IR in the spotlight as SSA borrowers deal with complex ESG demands

Agencies roundtable: ‘Normalisation is an opportunity’

Dollars deliver as data shows shift in SSA issuance

June 19, 2023