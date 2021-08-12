All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2021 Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC group
  • Close-up of stock market values on LCD screen.
    Market News
    Electronic trading gains ground in fixed income
    Richard Metcalf, August 12, 2021
    Barclays survey sheds light on uptake of execution management systems
  • 2021-07-15 alamy sandbox 575x375
    Technology
    Regulatory innovation: we’re going to need a bigger sandbox
    Richard Metcalf, July 15, 2021
    The Financial Conduct Authority has helped to put the UK at the forefront of financial innovation with its pioneering regulatory sandbox programme. While it has inspired similar schemes in various jurisdictions, its next big challenge is to implement this concept across borders.
  • Tether_alamy_8Jul21_575
    Leader
    A stablecoin threatens stability
    Frank Jackman, July 08, 2021
    For those in the world of grown-up finance, the cryptocurrency world has often been the subject of amused scorn or mild envy. It is very much its own game, and it scarcely seems to inhabit the same world as staid, professional markets like that for commercial paper. But all that is changing and regulators must pay attention.
  • munger
    Tuesday View
    Munger's disgust at bitcoin is a dead approach
    Lewis McLellan, July 06, 2021
    Attitudes to new technologies in finance have, over the past 10 years, become polarised into two categories: the zealot and the luddite. This isn’t good enough.
  • alamy 2021-06-25 one click 575x375
    Technology
    DBS installs Nivaura tech for 'one click' issuance
    Richard Metcalf, June 25, 2021
    Singapore's DBS Bank has launched a digital bond issuance platform featuring software from Nivaura that will allow issuers to launch deals at the click of a button.
  • alamy 2021-06-22 brexit regs 575x375
    Regulation
    No shortage of views on UK capital markets divergence
    Richard Metcalf, June 22, 2021
    There is general agreement that the UK’s recently won ability to diverge from EU capital markets regulations represents an opportunity to create a more attractive environment for doing business in London — and everyone seems to have their own shopping list of reforms they would like to see.
  • alamy 2021-06-21 instant euros 575x375
    Technology
    Origin promises instant ISINs with new feature
    Richard Metcalf, June 21, 2021
    Bond market fintech company Origin has teamed up with clearing house operator Clearstream Banking to launch an “instant ISIN” feature to allow the automated allocation of codes to Eurobonds from frequent issuers.
  • MicroStrategy adobe bitcoin 575
    Tuesday View
    Issuing a bond to buy bitcoin? C’mon!
    Owen Sanderson, June 08, 2021
    MicroStrategy’s high yield bitcoin bond is the next step in its journey from business intelligence software firm to vehicle for cryptocurrency speculation. It could be a step too far.
  • Alamy 2021-06-03 ticker tape 575x375
    Technology
    Ediphy launches consolidated tape initiative
    Lewis McLellan, June 03, 2021
    Ediphy, a fintech company launched by Chris Murphy, a former global head of fixed income sales and trading at UBS, is launching a prototype version of a consolidated tape, aggregating trade disclosures mandated by MiFID II.
