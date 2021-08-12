Technology

Latest news
Barclays survey sheds light on uptake of execution management systems
The Financial Conduct Authority has helped to put the UK at the forefront of financial innovation with its pioneering regulatory sandbox programme. While it has inspired similar schemes in various jurisdictions, its next big challenge is to implement this concept across borders.
For those in the world of grown-up finance, the cryptocurrency world has often been the subject of amused scorn or mild envy. It is very much its own game, and it scarcely seems to inhabit the same world as staid, professional markets like that for commercial paper. But all that is changing and regulators must pay attention.
Attitudes to new technologies in finance have, over the past 10 years, become polarised into two categories: the zealot and the luddite. This isn’t good enough.
Singapore's DBS Bank has launched a digital bond issuance platform featuring software from Nivaura that will allow issuers to launch deals at the click of a button.
There is general agreement that the UK’s recently won ability to diverge from EU capital markets regulations represents an opportunity to create a more attractive environment for doing business in London — and everyone seems to have their own shopping list of reforms they would like to see.
Bond market fintech company Origin has teamed up with clearing house operator Clearstream Banking to launch an “instant ISIN” feature to allow the automated allocation of codes to Eurobonds from frequent issuers.
MicroStrategy’s high yield bitcoin bond is the next step in its journey from business intelligence software firm to vehicle for cryptocurrency speculation. It could be a step too far.
Ediphy, a fintech company launched by Chris Murphy, a former global head of fixed income sales and trading at UBS, is launching a prototype version of a consolidated tape, aggregating trade disclosures mandated by MiFID II.