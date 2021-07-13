GlobalCapital
GlobalCapital Asia
GlobalCapital Securitization
GlobalMarkets
Login
Free trial
Channel
SSA
FIG
Corporate Bonds
SRI / Green Bonds
Syndicated Loans
LevFin
Emerging Markets
Equity
People and Markets
Comment
SSA
FIG
Corporate Bonds
SRI / Green Bonds
Syndicated Loans
LevFin
Emerging Markets
Equity
People and Markets
Comment
Data
SSA
FIG
Corporate Bonds
SRI / Green Bonds
Syndicated Loans
Levfin
Emerging Markets
Equity
SSA
FIG
Corporate Bonds
SRI / Green Bonds
Syndicated Loans
Levfin
Emerging Markets
Equity
In Depth
Bank Profiles
Special Reports
Polls & Awards
League Tables
Show Search
Submit Search
Search Query
Menu
Submit Search
Search Query
Channel
SSA
FIG
Corporate Bonds
SRI / Green Bonds
Syndicated Loans
LevFin
Emerging Markets
Equity
People and Markets
Comment
SSA
FIG
Corporate Bonds
SRI / Green Bonds
Syndicated Loans
LevFin
Emerging Markets
Equity
People and Markets
Comment
Data
SSA
FIG
Corporate Bonds
SRI / Green Bonds
Syndicated Loans
Levfin
Emerging Markets
Equity
SSA
FIG
Corporate Bonds
SRI / Green Bonds
Syndicated Loans
Levfin
Emerging Markets
Equity
In Depth
Bank Profiles
Special Reports
Polls & Awards
League Tables
Login
Free trial
All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2021 Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC group
US Securitization Report 2021
Main
US risk transfer market finally opens up
Yield hunt pushes investors towards esoterics, private ABS
CLOs: can the market handle the heat?
Team strength the key factor in ABS
US Securitization Awards 2021: Winners
RMBS Deal of the Year — Nomura
Innovative Securitization Deal of the Year — Connecticut Avenue Securities-Seasoned B Transaction
ABS Deal of the Year — Global Jet Capital: Business Jet Securities 2020-1
Esoteric ABS Bank of the Year — Guggenheim Securities
Esoteric ABS Issuer of the Year — Affirm
Securitization Rating Agency of the Year — Kroll Bond Rating Agency
Broadly Syndicated CLO Manager of the Year — GoldenTree Asset Management
Best ABS Law Firm and Best RMBS Law Firm — Mayer Brown LLP
Hedge Fund Investor of the Year and RMBS deal of the Year — Waterfall Asset Management, LLC
Recognised by the market as Accounting Firm of the Year — Deloitte & Touche LLP (Deloitte)
Middle Market CLO Manager of the Year — Golub Capital
Securitization Data Provider of the Year — Moody’s Analytics
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our
Privacy Policy
.
I agree