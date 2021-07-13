All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2021 Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC group

US Securitization Report 2021

US risk transfer market finally opens up

Yield hunt pushes investors towards esoterics, private ABS

CLOs: can the market handle the heat?

Team strength the key factor in ABS

US Securitization Awards 2021: Winners

RMBS Deal of the Year — Nomura

Innovative Securitization Deal of the Year — Connecticut Avenue Securities-Seasoned B Transaction

ABS Deal of the Year — Global Jet Capital: Business Jet Securities 2020-1

Esoteric ABS Bank of the Year — Guggenheim Securities

Esoteric ABS Issuer of the Year — Affirm

Securitization Rating Agency of the Year — Kroll Bond Rating Agency

Broadly Syndicated CLO Manager of the Year — GoldenTree Asset Management

Best ABS Law Firm and Best RMBS Law Firm — Mayer Brown LLP

Hedge Fund Investor of the Year and RMBS deal of the Year — Waterfall Asset Management, LLC

Recognised by the market as Accounting Firm of the Year — Deloitte & Touche LLP (Deloitte)

Middle Market CLO Manager of the Year — Golub Capital

Securitization Data Provider of the Year — Moody’s Analytics

