Nordic Capital Markets (June 2024)

As one of the country’s systemically important banks, Arion Bank has long been a leading force in the Icelandic market and in recent years has extended its focus to the wider Arctic region. In the retail segment, it serves half the entire Icelandic population through a diverse product offering. Its cutting-edge corporate and investment banking operation also boasts more than half the country’s companies as clients. But Arion differentiates itself from peers on several other fronts.