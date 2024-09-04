GLOBALCAPITAL INTERNATIONAL LIMITED, a company
Covered Bonds Special Report (September 2024)

VIEW PDF OF THE REPORT
    Issuers look at cover pools beyond mortgages
    Covered bonds are not just for mortgages. Interest in secured funding is growing across Europe as issuers look to use all the assets on their balance sheets. But regulatory requirements could hinder development and push issuers to seek out alternative modes of financing, reports Frank Jackman
    Frank Jackman, September 04, 2024
    Offshore banks find new demand in euro covered bonds
    Euro covered bonds are becoming an increasingly global product. Offshore issuance is on the rise as banks — and investors — look to diversify their portfolios, writes Frank Jackman
    Frank Jackman, September 04, 2024
  • Covered Bond Awards 2024 shortlist live
    Polls and Awards
    Covered Bond Awards 2024: shortlist revealed
    The winning deals, banks, issuers and other market participants will be revealed at a gala dinner in Porto on September 12
    GlobalCapital, June 06, 2024
    Roundtable: Markets reopen into an unclear future
    From elections to equivalence, it has been an interesting year for the euro covered bond market. As the European Central Bank has fully left the market, covered funders have needed to unearth new — and returning — pockets of demand. In early August, GlobalCapital virtually convened a panel of issuers, investors and intermediaries to discuss what shaped euro covered bond issuance this year, and what is in store for 2025
    Frank Jackman, September 04, 2024
    Covered issuers gain upper hand
    Though issuance may fall short of hitting record heights in 2024, the euro covered bond market looks in robust shape, with longer tenors and tighter prices available for issuers. Austin Barnes writes that the data from GlobalCapital’s Primary Market Monitor shows just how strong conditions have been
    Austin Barnes, September 04, 2024
    Sponsored Content
    Sponsored by DZ Bank
    Spreads remain stable as the primary market springs back to life
    Jörg Homey, head of covered bond research at DZ BANK, assesses the state of the covered bond market following the summer break and considers where it goes now
    September 04, 2024