Global ABS Securitization Report 2025 (June 2025)
Although Europe appears ever closer to regulatory reform, staunch opponents of securitization remain in the continent, and as political winds blow unpredictably, there is still an uncertain road ahead, reports George Smith
With asset performance stabilising and investors growing more comfortable with non-traditional assets, expectations are positive for UK RMBS after the asset class easily weathered the April market storm, writes Tom Hall
Supporters of insurers providing credit protection to banks through SRT say it offers diversity to insurance companies, removes risk from the banking sector and frees up capital for more lending. But though deal volumes are growing, the sector is not as developed as it could be — largely because of obstacles in regulation and pricing, writes George Smith
Investment firm’s head of European liquid credit tells George Smith he is cautiously optimistic and that Europe should deal better with tariff disruption than the US, while the manager will remain an active issuer of CLOs
Sponsored by CitcoThe lines between private credit and structured finance are blurring, as investor expectations and deal structuring increasingly overlap. To explore what’s driving this convergence and what it means for portfolio servicing, GlobalCapital spoke to Citco’s Head of Loans Servicing, Elaine Furnari, and Head of Capital Solutions, Michael Peterson
Sponsored by DBRS MorningstarEurope is witnessing a boom in data centre construction. Developers are struggling to meet soaring demand for cloud and AI infrastructure amid challenges around land availability, energy costs and environmental regulation. GlobalCapital spoke to Mirco Iacobucci, Senior Vice President and Sector Lead for European Commercial Real Estate Ratings at Morningstar DBRS, about key growth markets, risks facing the industry and the growing role of capital markets
Sponsored by NordicTrusteeFor years the leading provider of trustee and agency services in its home region, Nordic Trustee has broken into the UK in stellar fashion. GlobalCapital spoke to Anatoly Sorin, Nordic Trustee’s Head of UK, about the firm’s first year in a new market, its recent launch of bond trustee services and what sets a great trustee apart from its peers
Securitization Awards 2025
The winning deals, banks, issuers and other market participants revealed at a gala dinner in London
The leading deals and organizations of 2024 were crowned at a packed ceremony in New York
Sponsored by EnpalBerlin headquartered Enpal scooped up six awards at GlobalCapital’s European Securitization Awards on March 27, for its deal in October last year, Golden Ray 1. The deal was Europe’s first ever solar ABS. GlobalCapital’s senior securitization reporter George Smith caught up with Enpal’s head of refinancing Gregor Burkart to discuss the company’s journey so far and where it is going next.