Exploring New Funding Markets (November 2024)
European sovereign issuers and African multilateral institutions are among those focused on how to achieve future funding goals. But expanding their investor base is also critical. That is why sukuk, Panda bonds and sustainability-linked products are commanding their attention as they look for more innovation.
GlobalCapital convened a discussion between funding executives from these organisations and other market specialists on their progress in 2024, where they see opportunities for doing things better in the future and why sustainable finance can be a contentious area when it comes to setting targets.
Roundtable participants
|Maryam Abdul Nassir, chief debt management executive, Ministry of Finance, Maldives
|Hitesh Asarpota, chief executive officer, Emirates NBD Capital
|Marjan Divjak, director-general, treasury directorate, Ministry of Finance, Slovenia
|Modupe Famakinwa, senior vice president, head of corporate funding and investor relations, Africa Finance Corporation
|Banji Fehintola, executive board member and head, financial services, Africa Finance Corporation
|Rizwan Kanji, partner, capital markets, Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP
|Zoltan Kurali, chief executive officer, Government Debt Management Agency, Hungary
|Chandi Mwenebungu, director and global head, treasury markets, African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank)
|Moderator: Toby Fildes, managing director, GlobalCapital