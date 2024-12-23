Exploring New Funding Markets (November 2024)

European sovereign issuers and African multilateral institutions are among those focused on how to achieve future funding goals. But expanding their investor base is also critical. That is why sukuk, Panda bonds and sustainability-linked products are commanding their attention as they look for more innovation.

GlobalCapital convened a discussion between funding executives from these organisations and other market specialists on their progress in 2024, where they see opportunities for doing things better in the future and why sustainable finance can be a contentious area when it comes to setting targets.

Roundtable participants