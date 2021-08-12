People and Markets

Top section
Deutsche leaps into second spot in SSA bookrunner league table
German bank climbs up public sector ladder after tough couple of years
Electronic trading gains ground in fixed income
Barclays survey sheds light on uptake of execution management systems
RBC hires from Mizuho for consumer products
RBC Capital Markets has hired Mizuho's head of European consumer and retail, Aakash Mohan, to lead its investment banking coverage of the consumer products sector.
Santander has hired a director of private placements from NatWest to head up its PP franchise, after former head Tony Fordham resigned earlier this year.
Deutsche Bank is among the firms making a concerted effort to bulk up their capabilities in the healthcare sector, with two managing directors set to join the firm in the coming months.
