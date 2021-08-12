People and Markets

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2021 Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC group

SSA

Deutsche leaps into second spot in SSA bookrunner league table

German bank climbs up public sector ladder after tough couple of years
Burhan Khadbai, August 12, 2021
Electronic trading gains ground in fixed income

Barclays survey sheds light on uptake of execution management systems
Richard Metcalf, August 12, 2021
RBC hires from Mizuho for consumer products

RBC Capital Markets has hired Mizuho's head of European consumer and retail, Aakash Mohan, to lead its investment banking coverage of the consumer products sector.
Richard Metcalf, August 12, 2021

