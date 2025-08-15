Australian Bank Issuers Roundtable (August 2025)
While Australia is not immune to the geopolitical uncertainties caused by conflicts and trade tensions, the country’s strong services sector and natural resource base act as buffers against volatility. This puts Australia banks in an enviable position in terms of raising capital internationally. In June, GlobalCapital assembled a panel of treasury officials and DCM bankers to discuss the opportunities available to the sector.
Roundtable participants
|Fergus Blackstock, head of funding, liquidity and collateral, Commonwealth Bank of Australia
|Tim Blumke, head of funding, Bank of Queensland
|Mitchell Cadman, director, global funding, group treasury, Westpac
|Daniel Dela Cruz, head of debt capital markets Australia, Crédit Agricole
|Scott Gifford, head of group funding, ANZ
|Michael Johnson, executive, funding and liquidity, National Australia Bank
|Friedrich Luithlen, head of debt capital markets and syndication, DZ Bank
|Lindy Newton, general manager, investor relations, Commonwealth Bank of Australia
|Moderator: Toby Fildes, managing director, GlobalCapital