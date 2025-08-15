GLOBALCAPITAL INTERNATIONAL LIMITED, a company

Australian Bank Issuers Roundtable (August 2025)

While Australia is not immune to the geopolitical uncertainties caused by conflicts and trade tensions, the country’s strong services sector and natural resource base act as buffers against volatility. This puts Australia banks in an enviable position in terms of raising capital internationally. In June, GlobalCapital assembled a panel of treasury officials and DCM bankers to discuss the opportunities available to the sector.

Roundtable participants

Fergus Blackstock, head of funding, liquidity and collateral, Commonwealth Bank of Australia
Tim Blumke, head of funding, Bank of Queensland
Mitchell Cadman, director, global funding, group treasury, Westpac
Daniel Dela Cruz, head of debt capital markets Australia, Crédit Agricole
Scott Gifford, head of group funding, ANZ
Michael Johnson, executive, funding and liquidity, National Australia Bank
Friedrich Luithlen, head of debt capital markets and syndication, DZ Bank
Lindy Newton, general manager, investor relations, Commonwealth Bank of Australia
Moderator: Toby Fildes, managing director, GlobalCapital