Singapore Dollar Bond Roundtable (August 2025)

A straightforward and flexible legal system, ease of execution and attractive pricing are just some of the factors why issuers like Singapore and the Singapore dollar. Add to that, a diverse and informed investor base, its position as a safe haven in troubled times economically and politically, and an increase in Asia’s wealthy, and it’s easy to see why this select group of issuers and investors in this GlobalCapital roundtable, which took place in June, are optimistic about the city-state’s future as a capital market. There are things they would change about or add to the market, such as the ability to issue senior preferred and non-preferred in Singapore dollars. Participants assessed the benefits of the Singapore market against some of its sticking points — such as the qualifying debt securities regime, accounting treatment for issuers in foreign currencies and use of proceeds rules — in this in-depth, expert discussion.

Roundtable participants