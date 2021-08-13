Corporate Bonds

Top section
bLend enters Northern Ireland lending with sterling tap
Housing finance aggregator taps sterling notes to on lend in new jurisdiction
Summer surge propels scorching US corporate market towards record
Companies print $35bn in three days in boiling hot August market
Technical maelstrom forces IG corporate spreads off course
The ECB has not slowed its corporate bond buying over the summer, leaving syndicate officials trying to decipher how this will change autumn’s issuance window
Barclays survey sheds light on uptake of execution management systems
Santander has hired a director of private placements from NatWest to head up its PP franchise, after former head Tony Fordham resigned earlier this year.
