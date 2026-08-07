Corporate Bonds

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◆ Europe's corporate bond market braces for US tech issuance surge ◆ Canada makes move for EU regs equivalence but to what end? ◆ Middle East private placements here to stay... but will take up less room
September redemption cash and shortage of supply support investor demand
US exchange group hopes MarketAxess can help solve its fixed-income puzzle but new ownership will not automatically draw liquidity
Data
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AbbVie and Alphabet drive dollar supply towards its busiest August since 2020
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◆ Orbit prints 15 year trade after one day of marketing ◆ Demand peaks at five times the deal size ◆ Small new issue premium spotted
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UK housing association returns with a 15 year sustainability-linked bond
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◆ 12 year bond surprises bankers with strong demand ◆ Orders fall as pricing tightens ◆ Deal lands close to fair value
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Banker moves to bigger EMEA bond house after four years
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Middle East tensions and rate volatility make investors more price sensitive
Sub-sections
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Sponsored HSBC
Roundtable: Asia high yield bonds poised for revival
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Sponsored UniCredit
Green bond markets in corporate bloom
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Sponsored UniCredit
Euro corporate hybrid bonds - To stay over the cycle
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Sponsored Moody's Investors Service
China: Breaking the Myth of the 'Automatic Bailout'