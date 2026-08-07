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Corporate Bonds

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Ethernet cables and sockets neatly arranged in the server racks of a data center at some Hong Kong serviced offices.
GlobalCapital Podcast
All eyes on the hyperscalers
◆ Europe's corporate bond market braces for US tech issuance surge ◆ Canada makes move for EU regs equivalence but to what end? ◆ Middle East private placements here to stay... but will take up less room
Ralph Sinclair, August 07, 2026
Swiss flag and Alps
FIG
Swiss franc bond market gets busy while others holiday
September redemption cash and shortage of supply support investor demand
Diana Bui, August 07, 2026
Person holding cellphone with logo of American financial company MarketAxess Holdings Inc. on screen in front of webpage. Focus on phone display.
People and Markets
ICE’s MarketAxess bet raises stakes in electronic bond trading
US exchange group hopes MarketAxess can help solve its fixed-income puzzle but new ownership will not automatically draw liquidity
Dominic Plaskota, August 06, 2026
GlobalCapital Paperwork 001.jpg
Leader
The digital bond revolution will not be tokenised
Sarah Ainsworth, August 06, 2026
Large data center complex in a rural landscape in Europe
High grade and crossover bonds
Broader corporate market resists hyperscaler pressures
Frank Jackman, August 06, 2026
GlobalCapital AbbVie 001.jpg
High grade and crossover bonds
Euro pharma supply dwindles as dollars explode
Frank Jackman, August 06, 2026
GlobalCapital Paperwork 001.jpg
Leader
The digital bond revolution will not be tokenised
Sarah Ainsworth, August 06, 2026
Large data center complex in a rural landscape in Europe
High grade and crossover bonds
Broader corporate market resists hyperscaler pressures
Frank Jackman, August 06, 2026
GlobalCapital AbbVie 001.jpg
High grade and crossover bonds
Euro pharma supply dwindles as dollars explode
Frank Jackman, August 06, 2026

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Office workers travel on the modern glass-sided escalators leading from the Deutsche Bank UK headquarters at 21 Moorfields. The striking contemporary architecture and transport links are part of the major redevelopment above Moorgate Station in the City o
Southpaw
Deutsche aims for Europe’s top five with rebalancing act
David Rothnie, August 06, 2026
Close up of Equinix logo sign on the building at its headquarters in Redwood City, California, USA.
GC View
Equinix points to new audience for data centre CMBS
Tom Hall, August 04, 2026
Two people soak up the sun on the beach
GC View
European CLO managers should take a long summer holiday
Thomas Hopkins, August 04, 2026
10,000 cfa bills (West African currency used in Senegal, Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger, Togo, Benin, Ivory Coast). Image shot 07/2007. Exact date unknown.
Leader
Global local bonds a great addition to CEEMEA issuers' funding toolkit
George Collard, July 30, 2026
GC1968 Leader cartoon.jpg
Leader
SSAs must make hay in non-core markets come the autumn
Addison Gong, July 30, 2026
UK Heatwave: 22 June 2026 A pedestrian in Westminster shelters with an umbrella on hot sweltering day in London
GC View
SSAs have a shelter in sterling, but it's narrow
Sarah Ainsworth, July 29, 2026
Olly Copplestone cartoon for GC Major overhaul of AT1 24Jul26.jpg
Leader
Regulators! Leave those AT1s alone
Atanas Dinov, July 24, 2026
Aerial view of Kuwait City, Kuwait.
Leader
Kuwait's $6bn is the perfect tonic for Gulf bonds
George Collard, July 23, 2026
Evercore from Alamy 23Jul26 575x375.jpg
Southpaw
Evercore revels in UK’s top-heavy M&A boom
David Rothnie, July 23, 2026
Mr Denis Healey, the chancellor of the exchequer, at Heathrow Airport today to board a Concorde flight for talks in Washington with international Monetary Fund officials, and to attend a meeting of the interim committee of the IMF.
GC View
Which Healey did the Gilt market just get?
Sarah Ainsworth, July 22, 2026
(FILE) Elon Musk Becomes World's First Trillionaire After SpaceX Goes Public. MIRACLE MILE, LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA - APRIL 13: Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and product architect of Tesla, Inc., Founder, CEO and chief engineer of SpaceX, Owner, Chie
GC View
Bond market could define AI's winners and losers
Frank Jackman, July 21, 2026
GC1966 Leader cartoon.jpg
Leader
The last basis point for SSAs is green
Sarah Ainsworth, July 16, 2026
Green fields and hay bales in Latvia, midsummer day
Leader
War or truce, July is a prime time for bond issuance
George Collard, July 16, 2026
Lutnick, Brandon (Cantor Fitzgerald) in 2025 from Alamy 16Jul26 1000x666.jpg
Southpaw
Can-do attitude: Cantor wields chequebook as it aims for top five in European ECM
David Rothnie, July 16, 2026
Offices of the FCA, Financial Conduct Authority reception
ABS Europe
Buy now, pay later regulation will only strengthen BNPL ABS
Tom Hall, July 14, 2026
WARSAW, POLAND - DECEMBER 18, 2023: Amazon online store order box package delivered in Europe before Christmas, with holiday design tape.
Leader
The hyperscaler hype could be fading
Diana Bui, July 09, 2026
GlobalCapital Uzbek issuance 001.jpg
Leader
Slow and steady the best way to return to markets
George Collard, July 09, 2026
Privatbank Berenberg in Stuttgart. // 01.08.2025. Stuttgart, Baden-Wurttemberg, Deutschland *** Privatbank Berenberg in Stuttgart 01 08 2025 Stuttgart, Baden Wurttemberg, Germany
Southpaw
Berenberg faces uncertain future after ousting of IB architects
David Rothnie, July 09, 2026
Entrance to the Bank of England on Threadneedle Street in the City of London, historic financial landmark and central banking institution.
GC View
The Bank of England can deepen sterling's SSA bid, but it cannot lengthen it
Sarah Ainsworth, July 07, 2026
LONDON, UK - AUGUST 25, 2017: Exterior view of the colourful building at 30 Old Bailey in the City of London
Southpaw
Mizuho picks new team for EMEA growth plan
David Rothnie, July 02, 2026