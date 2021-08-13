All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2021 Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC group

Corporate Bonds

Corporate Bonds

bLend enters Northern Ireland lending with sterling tap

Adobestock_UK Social Housing_575x375_July21
Housing finance aggregator taps sterling notes to on lend in new jurisdiction
Mike Turner, August 13, 2021
Corporate Bonds

Summer surge propels scorching US corporate market towards record

dollar_Adobe_24July
Companies print $35bn in three days in boiling hot August market
David Rothnie, August 12, 2021
Corporate Bonds

Technical maelstrom forces IG corporate spreads off course

ship_storm_Adobe_575x375_Feb4_2021
The ECB has not slowed its corporate bond buying over the summer, leaving syndicate officials trying to decipher how this will change autumn’s issuance window
Mike Turner, August 12, 2021

