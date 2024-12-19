GLOBALCAPITAL INTERNATIONAL LIMITED, a company

Kangaroo Bond Roundtable (November 2024)

On a range of measures — liquidity, investor base, regulation — Australia scored highly this year as a source of fixed income funding. Growing interest from new and repeat issuers, and strong investor demand suggest the Australian dollar market will continue its upward march. While diversification is a common reason for banks from outside the country to operate Kangaroo programmes, it is not the only one. Relative value is also important. In November, GlobalCapital gathered senior funding leaders from major lenders in the UK, Nordics, EU, Canada, Asia and Australia — all with varying amounts of experience in the Australian market — to discuss all of this and more.

Roundtable participants

Mark Anwender, head of documentation and funding, NatWest Treasury Markets
Aurelien Harff, deputy head of medium and long term funding, Crédit Agricole Group
Cameron Joynt, vice-president, funding, treasury and balance sheet management, TD Bank
Mattias Lidgren, head of funding and liquidity, Handelsbanken
Enrico Massi, executive director, head of FI debt capital markets, Commonwealth Bank of Australia
Chris Ngooi, head of wholesale funding, DBS Bank
Vera Savina, head of DCM europe, Commonwealth Bank of Australia
Jesse Tennant-Brown, director, senior funding, covered bonds and ratings, Lloyds Bank
Andreas Wein, head of funding and investor relations, LBBW
Moderator: Frank Jackman, covered bond editor, GlobalCapital