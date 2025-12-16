SSA Roundtable and EU Interview (December 2025)

SSA issuers adapt to funding in new spread landscape as bond market evolves

Chief among the issues facing public sector issuers for 2026 is the tightness of spreads to government bonds but there are others: further elevated government borrowing to fund defence and possibly even a new entrant to the market to raise money for that purpose; the evolving market for ESG investment; digitalisation of the bond market; and the rotation out of US Treasury holdings by international investors. GlobalCapital gathered a number of the SSA market’s key issuers in London in November to discuss how they will set about meeting these challenges.

Roundtable participants

Andreas Becker, head of treasury and pension fund, Ministry of Finance of the State of North Rhine-Westphalia Henry Coyle, senior financial officer, World Bank Francis Dassyras, team lead – funding, European Stability Mechanism/European Financial Stability Facility Jörg Graupner, senior funding manager, KfW Antti Kontio, vice-president, head of funding and sustainability, MuniFin Ales Koutny, head of international rates, Vanguard Jong Woo Nam, senior financial officer, World Bank Sebastien Rosset, senior funding officer, European Investment Bank Patrick Seifert, managing director, global head of corporates and DCM, LBBW Moderator: Ralph Sinclair, chief product officer, GlobalCapital

The EU: bloc’s SAFE asset adds defence to jumbo programme

Siegfried Ruhl, hors classe adviser to the European Commission’s Directorate-General for Budget and Balazs Ujvari, Commission spokesperson for budget and administration spoke to GlobalCapital’s Ralph Sinclair about the issuer’s path ahead in the bond market.