Supranational, Sovereign and Agency Borrowers Roundtable (November 2024)

Political and economic uncertainty, quantitative tightening and new supply expectations weighed on the SSA sector in 2024, pushing spreads wider versus swaps throughout much of the year. With Donald Trump returning to the White House and questions over France and Germany’s political and economic direction, the coming year is unlikely to be smooth sailing for SSA issuers. To discuss the main trends and developments this year and their expectations for 2025, GlobalCapital convened a roundtable of leading SSA borrowers and an investor involved in this critical market.

Roundtable participants

Rui Amaral, board member, Treasury and Debt Management Agency, Portugal (IGCP)
Karol Czarnecki, director, public debt department, Ministry of Finance, Poland
Francis Dassyras, team lead – funding, European Stability Mechanism
Andrea Dore, global head of funding, World Bank
Christian Engelen, head of unit, borrowing and lending, Directorate-General for Budget, European Commission
Jörg Graupner, senior funding manager, treasury, KfW
Ales Koutny, head of international rates, Vanguard
Maric Post, director, treasury and capital markets, Belgian Debt Agency
Patrick Seifert, managing director – head of primary markets and global syndicate, LBBW
Richard van Blerk, deputy head of benchmark funding, European Investment Bank
Moderator: Ralph Sinclair, London bureau chief, GlobalCapital