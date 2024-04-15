GlobalCapital, is part of the Delinian Group, DELINIAN (GLOBALCAPITAL) LIMITED, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 15236213
Copyright © DELINIAN (GLOBALCAPITAL) LIMITED and its affiliated companies 2024

Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement
Cookies Settings
our leadership team

Our Leadership Team

With domain authority in their field, our leaders share knowledge and confidence driving growth and success.

leadership team

Toby Fildes

Managing Director

Sara Leech

Director of Events and Commercial Content

Ralph Sinclair

London Bureau Chief

Claudia Marquez Reyes

Head of Marketing

Oliver West

US Bureau Chief

Karly Eist

Director of Operations

Jack Thomson

Head of Sales
Hear from our people

Hear from our people

Addison Gong

SSA Editor

Jordan Craig

Head of New Business Development

Sophie Astles

Head of Awards & Research

Victoria Thiele

Senior CLO Reporter
Our offices

Our offices

London

4 Bouverie Street
London
EC4Y 8AX

Tel: +44 (0)20 7779 8888

Find us on Google Maps »

New York

1270 Avenue of the Americas
Floor 11
New York
NY 10020


Find us on Google Maps »

Sofia

Capital Fort
90 Bulevard Tsarigradsko shose
Floor 10
Sofia City
1784 Sofia

Find us on Google Maps »

Contact us

Contact us

Learn about news, products, and everything else at GlobalCapital.

Get in touch »