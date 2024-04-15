×

Sara Leech

Director of Events and Commercial Content

Sara is responsible for launching, designing, developing, and executing GC Live, GlobalCapital’s series of editorially led briefing-style events, and for building out the brand’s commercial content offering through roundtables, webinars, and sponsored editorial content.

Sara joined Delinian, formerly Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC., in 2010. She has a proven track record of successful end-to-end delivery of high-level, industry-leading events, and has extensive experience in managing event production teams, and cross-functional teams, designing business growth and innovation strategies, and launching new products.

Before her role at GlobalCapital, Sara was a member of the senior leadership team spearheading the growth and transformation of Euromoney Conferences.

Sara holds a postgraduate degree in conference interpreting techniques and EU strategy from the University of Westminster. She also earned a first-class BA degree in Spanish and Italian from the University of Bristol.

