GC Live is a series of editorially led briefings focused on hot market topics, bringing together leading issuers and investors to listen, learn, discuss and debate the most important issues and developments in their markets in an informal and intimate setting.
These briefings* are moderated by GlobalCapital’s team and are off the record**, allowing participants to get to the heart of the matter. Discussions will be fast-paced, focused, on point, and fresh in their approach. Your time is important, so we’ve designed these briefings to be short, allowing you to be back at your desk by lunch.
* For issuer and investor subscribers. Triallists also welcome.
** The first panel is sometimes recorded with permission from all participants and published on GlobalCapital at a later date
European Data Centre Securitization
European Data Centre Securitization
Join us in September for a GC Live briefing for issuers and investors to get a comprehensive look at the opportunities, challenges, and future trajectory of data centre securitization in Europe – with expert insights for anyone looking to stay ahead in this fast-evolving market.
In partnership with
US Digital Infrastructure Securitization
US Digital Infrastructure Securitization
Join GlobalCapital in New York in September for an exclusive GC Live breakfast briefing bringing together issuers and investors to explore the next phase of digital infrastructure securitization.
Digital Capital Markets
At the threshold of a digital bond market
A capital market using distributed ledger technology is now clearly on the horizon in Europe, as the European Central Bank advances plans for on-chain settlement in central bank money. The second iteration of this breakfast briefing will explore what a distributed ledger-based bond market could look like in practice, from the evolution of digital cash models and tokenised assets to the role of standardisation and market infrastructure. By bringing together issuers, investors, investment banks, market infrastructure providers and regulators, we will shed light on how engaged investors are, what they expect from these developments, and whether the promised efficiencies across issuance, trading, and post-trade can be realised.
In partnership with
UK Bank Capital
UK Bank Capital
Join GlobalCapital this December, 2026 in London for our annual breakfast briefing dedicated to UK bank capital bringing together UK bank issuers and investors in FIG securities to listen, learn, discuss, and debate the most important issues in the market.
In partnership with
Corporate Hybrid Capital
Corporate Hybrid Capital
Join GlobalCapital in March 2026 in London for a breakfast briefing dedicated to the corporate hybrid capital market, bringing together corporate issuers and investors to listen, learn, discuss, and debate the most important issues in the market.
In partnership with
UK Bank Capital
UK Bank Capital
Join GlobalCapital on December 10, 2025 in London for our annual breakfast briefing dedicated to UK bank capital bringing together UK bank issuers and investors in FIG securities to listen, learn, discuss, and debate the most important issues in the market.
In partnership with
European Data Centre Securitization
European Data Centre Securitization
Since Vantage brought Europe’s first public data centre ABS to market in May 2024, momentum has built around what could become a fast-growing segment of the securitization market. Banks are looking to recycle capital from their data centre loan books and investors are eyeing an opportunity, but questions remain: will Europe be able match the scale and depth of the US market?
Join us in October for a GC Live briefing for issuers and investors to get a comprehensive look at the opportunities, challenges, and future trajectory of data centre securitization in Europe – with expert insights for anyone looking to stay ahead in this fast-evolving market.
In partnership with
Defining a roadmap
Defining a roadmap to a digital bond market
This GC Live briefing will look at the important issue of how new digital technologies, including distributed ledgers, can be introduced into the bond market.
By gathering a group of high-level experts from issuers, investors, investment banks, market infrastructure providers and regulators, we will shed light on this crucial — but little understood and at times inaccessible — development of the bond market.
The briefing will explore recent examples of transactions and techniques and will examine how to make progress from the present scene, full of disconnected innovations, to one in which new technologies become able to create efficiency for the market as a whole.
Limited places available. Reserve your seat now.
In partnership with
UK Securitization
UK Securitization
After an extraordinary 2024, a buoyant UK securitization market is ready to expand on all fronts. For securitization’s potential to be truly unleashed in the UK, however, further development of the investor base is urgently required — and optimism over regulatory changes makes this a realistic possibility. Can the UK market live up to its new promise? Who are the potential new entrants to the issuer and investor bases?
On March 12 in London, GlobalCapital gathered a high-level group of securitization issuers and investors to discuss these issues.
Corporate Hybrids
Corporate hybrid capital ― new needs, new possibilities
On February 26, GlobalCapital gathered a high-level group of issuers and investors in London, for a briefing about the challenges market participants are dealing with in the hybrid capital market, where the product is heading, the opportunities for issuers and investor opinions.
Innovations in Financing SSAs
Capital optimisation for SSAs – the role of capital markets
On February 6, we welcomed a high-level group of SSA issuers and investors in London to discuss the latest innovations in capital markets and explore the issue of capital optimisation more broadly across capital markets, including securitization and portfolio insurance.
The Special Report, which will contain a transcript of discussion I and II, will be available to view shortly.
Make sure to register your interest in our upcoming events for the SSA market.
UK Bank Capital 2024
UK Bank Capital
On December 11, 2024 we held our second annual breakfast briefing for UK bank issuers and investors in London.
The UK bank capital market has seen significant developments, shaped by ongoing regulatory changes and evolving market dynamics. Participants discussed how banks are adapting their capital strategies to meet stricter Basel 3.1 requirements, how issuance plans have been affected by high demand in the AT1 market, and much more.
Join our mailing list to ensure you are included in future briefings on this topic, including our upcoming GC Live briefing on European Bank Capital in late March.
UK Securitization
UK Securitization
The UK securitization market sits on the precipice of radical change. Brexit has put the UK government in charge of its regulatory destiny, while the 20+ years of blissfully low interest rates is well and truly over. After years of struggling, some would say to exist, market participants in UK securitization finally feel like they have a chance to compete. Old faces are beginning to return to the market while new ones are dipping their toes in the water.
On March 13, 2024 we welcomed a group of issuers and investors for a briefing on UK securitization. Make sure to register your interest for our next upcoming events!
SSA Hybrids
SSA Hybrids – an emerging asset class
The idea of multilateral and national development banks issuing hybrid capital has rocketed to the top of the agenda in the public sector bond market. A few had done so in the past, but none of the high-profile triple-A rated institutions. Now MDBs’ shareholders, national governments, have grasped the idea and are pushing the institutions to explore it. All of them are examining the possibility and many are likely to go forward with transactions.
The big unknown is how they will be priced – more like corporate hybrid debt or bank paper? MDBs could be at the birth of a new asset class.
On February 27, 2024 we welcomed a group of SSA issuers and investors for a breakfast briefing on SSA Hybrids. Make sure to register your interest for our next upcoming events!
Uk Bank Capital 2023
UK Bank Capital
The need for debate and discussion in the FIG market has never been greater, following the collapse of SVB and Credit Suisse. Assumptions around the very structure of banks and their funding are being questioned and confidence in regulations has been hit — all this at a time when capital markets are making the tricky adjustment to central banks withdrawing monetary support and ramping up interest rates.
On December 13, 2023 we welcomed a group of financial and treasury officials at financial institutions, and investors in FIG securities for a breakfast briefing on UK Bank Capital. Make sure to register your interest for our next upcoming events!