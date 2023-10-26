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GC Live is a series of editorially led briefings focused on hot market topics, bringing together leading issuers and investors to listen, learn, discuss and debate the most important issues and developments in their markets in an informal and intimate setting.

These briefings* are moderated by GlobalCapital’s team and are off the record**, allowing participants to get to the heart of the matter. Discussions will be fast-paced, focused, on point, and fresh in their approach. Your time is important, so we’ve designed these briefings to be short, allowing you to be back at your desk by lunch.

* For issuer and investor subscribers. Triallists also welcome.

** The first panel is sometimes recorded with permission from all participants and published on GlobalCapital at a later date

Upcoming briefings
European Data Centre Securitization

European Data Centre Securitization

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European Data Centre Securitization

Join us in September for a GC Live briefing for issuers and investors to get a comprehensive look at the opportunities, challenges, and future trajectory of data centre securitization in Europe – with expert insights for anyone looking to stay ahead in this fast-evolving market.

Date and Location:

September 17, 2026 | London

Reserve your seat View the 2025 special report

In partnership with

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US Digital Infrastructure Securitization

US Digital Infrastructure Securitization

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US Digital Infrastructure Securitization

Join GlobalCapital in New York in September for an exclusive GC Live breakfast briefing bringing together issuers and investors to explore the next phase of digital infrastructure securitization.

Date and Location:

September 30, 2026 | New York

Reserve your seat
Digital Capital Markets

Digital Capital Markets

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At the threshold of a digital bond market

A capital market using distributed ledger technology is now clearly on the horizon in Europe, as the European Central Bank advances plans for on-chain settlement in central bank money. The second iteration of this breakfast briefing will explore what a distributed ledger-based bond market could look like in practice, from the evolution of digital cash models and tokenised assets to the role of standardisation and market infrastructure. By bringing together issuers, investors, investment banks, market infrastructure providers and regulators, we will shed light on how engaged investors are, what they expect from these developments, and whether the promised efficiencies across issuance, trading, and post-trade can be realised.

Date and Location:

November 4, 2026 | London

View the 2025 Special Report
Reserve your seat

In partnership with

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UK Bank Capital

UK Bank Capital

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UK Bank Capital

Join GlobalCapital this December, 2026 in London for our annual breakfast briefing dedicated to UK bank capital bringing together UK bank issuers and investors in FIG securities to listen, learn, discuss, and debate the most important issues in the market.

Date and Location:

December 9, 2026 | London

Reserve your seat
View the 2025 Special Report

In partnership with

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Past briefings
Corporate Hybrid Capital

Corporate Hybrid Capital

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Corporate Hybrid Capital

Join GlobalCapital in March 2026 in London for a breakfast briefing dedicated to the corporate hybrid capital market, bringing together corporate issuers and investors to listen, learn, discuss, and debate the most important issues in the market.

Date and Location:

March 24, 2026 | London

Access the Special Report

In partnership with

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UK Bank Capital

UK Bank Capital

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UK Bank Capital

Join GlobalCapital on December 10, 2025 in London for our annual breakfast briefing dedicated to UK bank capital bringing together UK bank issuers and investors in FIG securities to listen, learn, discuss, and debate the most important issues in the market.

Date and Location:

December 10, 2025 | In-person, London

Access the Special Report

In partnership with

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European Data Centre Securitization

European Data Centre Securitization

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European Data Centre Securitization

Since Vantage brought Europe’s first public data centre ABS to market in May 2024, momentum has built around what could become a fast-growing segment of the securitization market. Banks are looking to recycle capital from their data centre loan books and investors are eyeing an opportunity, but questions remain: will Europe be able match the scale and depth of the US market?

Join us in October for a GC Live briefing for issuers and investors to get a comprehensive look at the opportunities, challenges, and future trajectory of data centre securitization in Europe – with expert insights for anyone looking to stay ahead in this fast-evolving market.

Date and Location:

October 22, 2025 | London

Access the Special Report

In partnership with

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Defining a roadmap

Defining a roadmap

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Defining a roadmap to a digital bond market

This GC Live briefing will look at the important issue of how new digital technologies, including distributed ledgers, can be introduced into the bond market.
By gathering a group of high-level experts from issuers, investors, investment banks, market infrastructure providers and regulators, we will shed light on this crucial — but little understood and at times inaccessible — development of the bond market.

The briefing will explore recent examples of transactions and techniques and will examine how to make progress from the present scene, full of disconnected innovations, to one in which new technologies become able to create efficiency for the market as a whole.

Limited places available. Reserve your seat now.

Date and Location:

September 25, 2025 | London

Access the Special Report

In partnership with

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UK Securitization

UK Securitization

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UK Securitization

After an extraordinary 2024, a buoyant UK securitization market is ready to expand on all fronts. For securitization’s potential to be truly unleashed in the UK, however, further development of the investor base is urgently required — and optimism over regulatory changes makes this a realistic possibility. Can the UK market live up to its new promise? Who are the potential new entrants to the issuer and investor bases?

On March 12 in London, GlobalCapital gathered a high-level group of securitization issuers and investors to discuss these issues.

Date and Location:

March 12, 2025 | London

View the 2025 Special Report View the 2024 Special Report
Corporate Hybrids

Corporate Hybrids

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Corporate hybrid capital ― new needs, new possibilities

On February 26, GlobalCapital gathered a high-level group of issuers and investors in London, for a briefing about the challenges market participants are dealing with in the hybrid capital market, where the product is heading, the opportunities for issuers and investor opinions.

Date and Location:

February 26, 2025 | London

View the 2025 Special Report
Innovations in Financing SSAs

Innovations in Financing SSAs

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Capital optimisation for SSAs – the role of capital markets

On February 6, we welcomed a high-level group of SSA issuers and investors in London to discuss the latest innovations in capital markets and explore the issue of capital optimisation more broadly across capital markets, including securitization and portfolio insurance.

The Special Report, which will contain a transcript of discussion I and II, will be available to view shortly.

Make sure to register your interest in our upcoming events for the SSA market.

Date and Location:

February 6, 2025 | London

View the 2025 Special Report
UK Bank Capital 2024

UK Bank Capital 2024

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UK Bank Capital

On December 11, 2024 we held our second annual breakfast briefing for UK bank issuers and investors in London.

The UK bank capital market has seen significant developments, shaped by ongoing regulatory changes and evolving market dynamics. Participants discussed how banks are adapting their capital strategies to meet stricter Basel 3.1 requirements, how issuance plans have been affected by high demand in the AT1 market, and much more.

Join our mailing list to ensure you are included in future briefings on this topic, including our upcoming GC Live briefing on European Bank Capital in late March.

Date and Location:

December 11, 2024 | London

View the 2024 Special Report
UK Securitization

UK Securitization

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UK Securitization

The UK securitization market sits on the precipice of radical change. Brexit has put the UK government in charge of its regulatory destiny, while the 20+ years of blissfully low interest rates is well and truly over. After years of struggling, some would say to exist, market participants in UK securitization finally feel like they have a chance to compete. Old faces are beginning to return to the market while new ones are dipping their toes in the water.

On March 13, 2024 we welcomed a group of issuers and investors for a briefing on UK securitization. Make sure to register your interest for our next upcoming events!

Date and Location:

March 13, 2024 | London

View Special Report
SSA Hybrids

SSA Hybrids

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SSA Hybrids – an emerging asset class

The idea of multilateral and national development banks issuing hybrid capital has rocketed to the top of the agenda in the public sector bond market. A few had done so in the past, but none of the high-profile triple-A rated institutions. Now MDBs’ shareholders, national governments, have grasped the idea and are pushing the institutions to explore it. All of them are examining the possibility and many are likely to go forward with transactions.

The big unknown is how they will be priced – more like corporate hybrid debt or bank paper? MDBs could be at the birth of a new asset class.

On February 27, 2024 we welcomed a group of SSA issuers and investors for a breakfast briefing on SSA Hybrids. Make sure to register your interest for our next upcoming events!

Date and Location:

February 27, 2024 | London

View Special Report
Uk Bank Capital 2023

Uk Bank Capital 2023

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UK Bank Capital

The need for debate and discussion in the FIG market has never been greater, following the collapse of SVB and Credit Suisse. Assumptions around the very structure of banks and their funding are being questioned and confidence in regulations has been hit — all this at a time when capital markets are making the tricky adjustment to central banks withdrawing monetary support and ramping up interest rates.

On December 13, 2023 we welcomed a group of financial and treasury officials at financial institutions, and investors in FIG securities for a breakfast briefing on UK Bank Capital. Make sure to register your interest for our next upcoming events!

Date and Location:
December 13, 2023 | London

View Special Report
Contacts

For speaking enquiries: Sara Leech

sara.leech@globalcapital.com

For sponsorship enquiries: Holly James

holly.james@globalcapital.com

For general enquiries:

gclive@globalcapital.com

For GlobalCapital subscriptions enquiries: James Anderson

james.anderson@globalcapital.com

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Event participant terms and conditions

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