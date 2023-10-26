GC Live is a series of editorially led breakfast briefings focused on hot market topics, bringing together leading issuers and investors to listen, learn, discuss and debate the most important issues and developments in their markets in an informal and intimate setting.

These subscriber-only* briefings are moderated by GlobalCapital’s team and are off the record**, allowing participants to get to the heart of the matter. Discussions will be fast-paced, focused, on point, and fresh in their approach. Your time is important, so we’ve designed these briefings to be short, allowing you to be back at your desk by lunch.

* Triallists also welcome

** The first panel is sometimes recorded with permission from all participants and published on GlobalCapital at a later date

