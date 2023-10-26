GC Live is a series of editorially led breakfast briefings focused on hot market topics, bringing together leading issuers and investors to listen, learn, discuss and debate the most important issues and developments in their markets in an informal and intimate setting.
These subscriber-only* briefings are moderated by GlobalCapital’s team and are off the record**, allowing participants to get to the heart of the matter. Discussions will be fast-paced, focused, on point, and fresh in their approach. Your time is important, so we’ve designed these briefings to be short, allowing you to be back at your desk by lunch.
* Triallists also welcome
** The first panel is sometimes recorded with permission from all participants and published on GlobalCapital at a later date
Uk Bank Capital
The need for debate and discussion in the FIG market has never been greater, following the collapse of SVB and Credit Suisse. Assumptions around the very structure of banks and their funding are being questioned and confidence in regulations has been hit — all this at a time when capital markets are making the tricky adjustment to central banks withdrawing monetary support and ramping up interest rates.
Join us on 30 November in London for a breakfast briefing on UK Bank Capital, bringing together financial and treasury officials at financial institutions, and investors in FIG securities.
Date and Location:
30 November 2023, London
SSA Hybrids – an emerging asset class
The idea of multilateral and national development banks issuing hybrid capital has rocketed to the top of the agenda in the public sector bond market. A few had done so in the past, but none of the high-profile triple-A rated institutions. Now MDBs’ shareholders, national governments, have grasped the idea and are pushing the institutions to explore it. All of them are examining the possibility and many are likely to go forward with transactions.
The big unknown is how they will be priced – more like corporate hybrid debt or bank paper? MDBs could be at the birth of a new asset class.
To learn the latest thinking, come to GlobalCapital’s breakfast briefing in February 2024.
Date and Location:
February 2024
UK Securitization
The UK securitization market sits on the precipice of radical change. Brexit has put the UK government in charge of its regulatory destiny, while the 20+ years of blissfully low interest rates is well and truly over. After years of struggling, some would say to exist, market participants in UK securitization finally feel like they have a chance to compete. Old faces are beginning to return to the market while new ones are dipping their toes in the water.
This GC Live breakfast briefing is your opportunity to get ahead of these defining moments for the industry. Join us in London on 14 March 2024.
Date and Location:
14 March 2024, London