From exclusive briefings to flagship awards and closed‑door roundtables, GlobalCapital delivers high‑impact events that connect decision‑makers and shape conversations across global capital markets.
Curated by our editorial team at the heart of the industry, each format is designed to provide market‑moving insight, direct access to key figures, and the clarity needed to navigate complex markets with confidence.
Our GC Live briefings bring issuers and investors together in fast‑paced, off‑the‑record sessions on the most pressing market topics, concise, insightful, and designed to fit into your day. Our Awards, recognised as the most valued in the industry, celebrate outstanding institutions, landmark deals, and exceptional individuals, all decided by the market itself. Roundtables convene small groups of experts for candid, closed‑door discussions, later distilled into authoritative Special Reports.
For over 20 years, the GlobalCapital Awards have celebrated excellence across the international debt capital markets — recognising standout institutions, deals and individuals driving the industry forward.
Leveraging GlobalCapital's coverage of the international debt markets, our portfolio of seven prestigious awards covers all key sections, including syndicated loans, securitization (US and Europe), SSA, FIG corporate and EM bonds, covered bonds, and derivatives.
Based on independent consultations with market participants, our awards winners and nominees are chosen by the market, for the market.
Our annual awards ceremonies bring together an incredible concentration of leading names and rising stars from across the global capital markets for an evening of recognition, networking and celebration.
Your market. Your vote. Your winners.
Editorially led. Expert perspectives. Challenging debate.
GC Live is a series of editorially led briefings focused on hot market topics, bringing together leading issuers and investors to listen, learn, discuss and debate the most important issues and developments in their markets in an informal and intimate setting.
These briefings, for issuer and investor subscribers (triallists also welcome), are moderated by GlobalCapital’s team and are off the record, allowing participants to get to the heart of the matter. Discussions will be fast-paced, focused, on point, and fresh in their approach. Your time is important, so we’ve designed these briefings to be short, allowing you to be back at your desk by lunch.
It was an honour to contribute in GlobalCapital's Live breakfast briefing on UK Bank Capital. The event was exceptionally well-organized, providing a valuable platform for insightful discussions on critical issues facing the industry. The diverse perspectives shared by the panellists and attendees underscored the importance of continued dialogue on bank capital.
As a panellist in the GC briefing on UK Securitisation, I had the opportunity to share my views on the future of non-prime RMBS with various participants, exploring how the numerous challenges and opportunities can affect us in many different ways. The concise format and intimate setting of these briefings allow for a free-flowing, fast-paced and ultimately highly informative discussion.
Exclusive roundtable discussions by GlobalCapital
GlobalCapital roundtables are closed-door discussions with 5-10 speakers
and no audience. They typically last 60-75 minutes. Whilst physical attendance
is preferred, at times we can offer a virtual option for those unable to travel.
GlobalCapital records, transcribes, and edits the conversation. This version
of the transcript is then shared with participants for accuracy checks and
compliance approvals before publication on our website as a Special Report.
Roundtables can appear as part of a bespoke standalone report or within one
of our flagship annual reports, depending on the theme and level of sponsorship.